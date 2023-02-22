Sally Mullins

I don’t even have any weather comments. Suffice it to say, we are waiting for spring. Longer days give me hope it will arrive soon. 

Are you tired of your Christmas poinsettia? Don’t feel guilty if you toss it out. Like the Christmas tree, it has seasonal symbolism that many prefer to keep intact and with the season. Many years back I had gotten one that was just so different and beautiful that I kept it alive throughout spring, and by August I was so tired of seeing the unusual leaves I threw it away. I never throw out plants if I can possibly save them, but enough was enough and I can say I have not bought one for us since then. I did purchase a couple for the library from Paul and Lisa at Valley View Greenhouse, but I didn’t have to look at them every day. 

