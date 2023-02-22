I don’t even have any weather comments. Suffice it to say, we are waiting for spring. Longer days give me hope it will arrive soon.
Are you tired of your Christmas poinsettia? Don’t feel guilty if you toss it out. Like the Christmas tree, it has seasonal symbolism that many prefer to keep intact and with the season. Many years back I had gotten one that was just so different and beautiful that I kept it alive throughout spring, and by August I was so tired of seeing the unusual leaves I threw it away. I never throw out plants if I can possibly save them, but enough was enough and I can say I have not bought one for us since then. I did purchase a couple for the library from Paul and Lisa at Valley View Greenhouse, but I didn’t have to look at them every day.
If you have some houseplants with large leaves and smooth foliage (philodendron, ficus, dracaena, rubber plant, etc.) they would all benefit from some TLC. Just as you dust your furniture, your plants would appreciate some “dusting” also. We all know light must reach the interior of the leaves where food is manufactured photosynthetically. With the reduced light of short winter days, wiping the dust and grime off at regular intervals will keep their leaf pores open, enabling them to do their job.
Some years back, leaf shine products were popular and research has shown that some of them reflected significant amounts of light off the leaves rather than allowing them to absorb it. Meaning low light conditions, plus the use of leaf shine products, could add up to unhealthy plants. So, rather than use them, just wipe the leaves with a cloth dampened with clear water. No special products needed.
Just as in the garden, light, humidity, and temperature requirements vary for different indoor plants, so when you’re buying a new houseplant, be sure you have a place for it before you pick it up. As a rule, houseplants with thick leaves can do better with low light levels than those with thin leaves.
Remember that transporting houseplants at this time of year without protection for even a “few short minutes” can be detrimental. Have the seller wrap them in newspaper or paper sleeves and then staple them shut. If they aren’t willing to do this, shop elsewhere.
I have always found dill to be an easy-to-grow herb in the garden or a pot on the deck. For early strong plants, sow seeds directly into the garden about two to four weeks before the last expected frost. Keep the soil moist while the seeds germinate and then thin seedlings to stand about six inches apart. In six to eight weeks, it’s ready for you to use. Cut and use the foliage before the plants bloom and then collect the seeds for seasoning. If you allow some to drop, you will have volunteers next year. Believe me when I say they get tall and beautiful. This is a good plant to try out in your new cold frame.
Thyme is a long-growing, woody, perennial herb that should be cut down and started from seed every two to three years, as older plants can become coarse, producing lower grade stems and leaves. Since they germinate poorly when planted directly into the soil, it’s better to start them indoors and transplant later.
After a long winter inside, subjected to the normal less-than-sufficient sunlight, scented geraniums often get leggy. Now is the time to cut them back to encourage shorter, fuller growth. The cuttings can even be dried and added to a pot of water on the woodstove as potpourri or rooted to produce more plants.
A note about seed packets: rubbing the outside to see if it’s full can break protective seed coats, thereby reducing germination.
Spring Valley Market on the top of the mountain beside Lambert Pharmacy has many veggies, salad greens and lots of apples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.