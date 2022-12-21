Did you know scientists have closely linked the olfactory system with memory? You’ve probably experienced it – when you smell something, and it immediately brings about special memories. The holidays seem to be filled with these scents. My personal favorite is that of a fresh-cut Christmas tree. For many families, selecting a live Christmas tree and bringing it home is a major highlight of the season.
Several species of Christmas trees are grown right here in West Virginia. In fact, the West Virginia mountains provide great growing conditions for conifers. Some species you can find growing at WV tree farms include Norway and Blue Spruce, White and Scotch Pine and Frasier, Douglas and Canaan Fir.
Need to know which species is which? Pine trees have longer needles growing in groupings of 2, 3 or 5, while fir and spruce needles are shorter and attached individually to tree branches. Spruce needles have sharp points and feel square when rolled between your fingers, and fir needles are softer and flat. Want the best smelling tree? Any of these beauties will work, but fir trees and Scotch pine supposedly have the best fragrance.
It is important to consider safety with any type of tree placed in the house for the holidays. This includes artificial trees.
For fresh cut Christmas trees, reduce the fire risk by starting with a healthy tree with no signs of drying out. Selecting a tree at a farm and cutting it down is the best way to select a healthy tree that hasn’t been sitting without water for long. However, if you purchase from a lot, simply select trees that have no brown needles and aren’t losing any needles. Test the tree by pulling your hand along the branch to see if needles fall off. If you can easily break branches, chances are the tree has already dried out. Before setting up the Christmas tree in your home, remove an inch or 2 of the trunk to improve water absorption. The base of the tree stand should always be filled with water; these trees may drink up to a quart of water a day.
Remember to place the tree away from fireplaces, candles and radiators. Warm air vents can dry out the tree quickly. Sources of heat or ignition can be dangerous next to any type of tree. Be sure to test out any lights placed on the tree for decoration. Double check for frayed wires or damaged light sockets. Lights around the tree should be turned off while you are away from home and while sleeping.
Once the holiday season is over, there are several places that recycle fresh cut trees. In fact, the WV DNR often collects Christmas trees at the end of the season to place in lakes and other bodies of water to improve fish habitat. Until then, enjoy the smells of the holiday season!
Almond Butter Stuffed Dates
- 24 medium dates
- 6 Tbsp. almond butter
- Slivered almonds (optional)
Wash hands and clean preparation area. Slice the dates length-wise to make an opening for the almond butter. Spread less than 1 tsp. of almond butter in the middle of each date. Top with a slivered almond.
Recipe Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
Almond Joy Hot Chocolate
- 1/4 cup almonds sliced
- 4 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup Splenda Sugar Blend
- 1/2 tsp. coconut extract
- 1/2 cup fat-free whipped topping
Add almonds to a dry sauté pan over medium-high heat and sauté until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool. Add almond milk, cocoa powder, Splenda and coconut extract to a blender and blend until incorporated and slightly foamy. Add hot chocolate mixture to a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add one cup of hot chocolate to a coffee mug, top with 2 tbsp. whipped topping and sprinkle with 1 tbsp. cooled, toasted almonds. Repeat for three remaining coffee mugs.
Recipe Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
Blueberry Cobbler
- 2/3 cup flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2/3 cup fat free milk
- 2 tsp. butter, melted
- 2 cups blueberries, frozen or fresh
Preheat oven to 350. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk and mix the batter until it is smooth. Using the melted butter, grease the inside of a 1-quart casserole dish. Add the blueberries and pour in the batter over the top. Bake the cobbler at 350°F for 40-45 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Holiday Cranberry and Toasted Pecan Cheese Ball
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 4 oz. log of goat cheese
- 3/4 cup sweetened, dried cranberries, chopped
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place pecans on a baking sheet and cook about 3 to 6 minutes or until aromatic. Watch carefully, as they tend to burn quickly. Take them out of the oven and let cool. In a large bowl, mix softened cream cheese and goat cheese until smooth.
Add chopped cranberries and mix until well combined. Take mixture out of the bowl and, with your hands, shape into a large ball. Roll in the pecans until thoroughly coated. Cover and refrigerate for about an hour.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State Extension
Hot Apple Orange Cider
- 64 oz. 100% apple juice (8 cups)
- 32 oz. water (4 cups)
- 2 oranges
- 12 whole cloves
- 2 allspice peppercorns
- 6 cinnamon sticks
In a 4-quart stock pot, add apple juice, water, oranges (cut in half) and all the spices. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours. Serve hot and enjoy! Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: Oregon State University
Pumpkin or Squash Bread
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup oil
- 3/4 cup pumpkin or squash puree
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup raisins (optional)
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350. In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, oil, pumpkin or squash, and eggs. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Fold this into the other mixture just enough to moisten the dry ingredients. (Optional: Stir in the raisins and nuts).
Pour the batter into a greased 9 x 5″ loaf pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Turkey Pasta Salad
- 2 cups of pasta noodles, cooked
- 1-1/2 tsp. chives, dried or 1 tbsp. + 1 tsp. chives, fresh (optional)
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1-2/3 cups cooked turkey, diced
- 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
- 1/3 cup celery, thinly diced
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Stir chives into mayonnaise. Mix pasta, turkey, grapes, and celery together lightly. Stir in mayonnaise. Chill well and serve.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Winter Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. shallot, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Salad
- 5 cups mixed fresh greens
- 2 (15 oz.) cans cut beets, drained
- 1 cup (about 3 whole) mandarin orange sections
- 1 ripe avocado, sliced into thin wedges
- Salt and pepper to taste
To make the vinaigrette: Place a small saucepan over medium heat, and add orange juice and vinegar. Bring to a simmer, and cook 7-9 minutes, or until thickened and reduced down to about 3 tbsp. Pour orange juice mixture over chopped shallot in a small bowl. Mix in olive oil.
To make the salad: Place mixed greens in a large serving bowl. Add drained cut beets. Add orange sections and toss. Add citrus vinaigrette and toss until evenly distributed. Scatter avocado wedges on top of the salad. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Winter Squash and Black Bean Chili
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 6 cups cubed Butternut or Hubbard squash
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. ground cayenne pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 28 oz. can stewed, low salt tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 15 oz. can low-sodium black beans, drained
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
In a large pot, heat oil over medium high heat. Add squash and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden. Remove squash from pot and set aside. Return empty pot to stove. Sauté carrots and onion until well browned, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Stir in chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and garlic. Cook one minute, stirring well. Add tomatoes with their liquid and the 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to low heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally with a spoon to break up tomatoes. Stir in squash and black beans. Raise heat and bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until squash is tender and chili thickens. Stir in cilantro, if desired, and serve.
Recipe Source: Cornell Cooperative Extension
