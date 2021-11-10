In this final installment on our need for the church, we will look at the importance of prayer to any assembled body of believers.
This might seem odd since many people consider prayer an individual activity rather than a corporate endeavor. However, when the disciples asked Jesus to teach them to pray, He replied, “Pray then like this, Our Father in heaven.”
The use of the plural points out that prayer is just as much a group activity as it is an individual pursuit. This makes perfect sense when we remember that God’s house is called a house of prayer.
Prayer is vital in the life of every believer as well as the life of the church. Without prayer, it is impossible to thrive as a disciple of Christ.
Yet, most of us (pastors too) struggle to set aside time to pray. The fundamental reason for this is our misunderstanding of prayer. We fail to understand how prayer connects us to God and one another, missing out then on the power prayer wields in the world.
When you pray by yourself, you are accessing the very throne room of heaven where the King sits on His throne sovereignly reigning over the world while still listening and responding to each petition. However, this access is not reserved solely for individuals. The corporate body of Christ also has access.
When we think about the church’s role in the life of every believer, this is an important reminder. The church’s call is to support one another during times of struggle.
In turn, God has given the church the power of prayer as one of her greatest weapons. The church is the one place you can go where you are guaranteed that the gathered body can access the throne room of heaven on your behalf.
It’s here that burdens are shared, and the load is lightened.
The church is not yet perfect.
That’s because every member continues to struggle with remaining sin. But the church is the institution God has given us so that we can grow in our knowledge of Him and begin the process of sanctification.
This growth comes from hearing the Word of God preached on a regular basis, from receiving the Sacraments, and from taking time to pray by yourself and with others in the body. Without the church, none of these benefits would be available.
God graciously gave us a way to gather for worship, growth, and community. There may be times when the church doesn’t act as it should. God will deal with that. Our call as Christians is to support the church as the place where the gathered people of God come to worship the Lord and minister in His Kingdom.
