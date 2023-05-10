Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Maybe you’ve heard someone say the church needs you. And that’s true. And although you need to know that, it’s more important to know you need the church. 

That’s because the church is the gathered community of God’s people. The church is where we learn and grow in our knowledge of Jesus and what it means to be a disciple. Christ will also present the church to the Father. So being part of the church is essential – you need the church!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.