Maybe you’ve heard someone say the church needs you. And that’s true. And although you need to know that, it’s more important to know you need the church.
That’s because the church is the gathered community of God’s people. The church is where we learn and grow in our knowledge of Jesus and what it means to be a disciple. Christ will also present the church to the Father. So being part of the church is essential – you need the church!
When God calls you into a relationship with Him, He also calls you to be in community with the people of God. God does this because He knows it’s the best place for you! It’s not optional, but since it’s the best place for you, do you want it to be optional? God commands us to be in a relationship with other believers.
In the church, you find the truth of the gospel and are encouraged by other saints. There are other options where you will find beautiful communities, and I recommend them too. But since the church is the gathered community of God’s people, when God calls you to faith, you need to be connected to the local church.
There is something special happening in the church. Discipleship is taking place. That may seem like a big word, but it’s pretty simple. Discipleship is an intentional journey to learn more about Jesus and who you are as a child of God. This journey is meant to mature your faith and transform how you view the world.
It’s a huge undertaking. It’s a lifelong endeavor. It can’t be done alone. God wants you to be shaped by His Word and through the relationships you have in the church. God knows that you need the church.
Finally, the Apostle Paul writes in Ephesians 4:27, Christ will one day present the church in splendor, without spot, wrinkle, or blemish. This perfecting of believers takes place in the context of the church, where members are in a relationship with Christ and one another.
Since God puts such a premium on being part of the body we call the church, we should also take the command seriously. Therefore, I would encourage everyone to find a place to worship the Lord on Sundays. It’s not optional, but it is the best place to be. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.