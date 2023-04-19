bit

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for new crossetts at the Romney Mercantile Co.

100 years ago – 1923

Nearly a third of the 12,000 farm boys and girls in the 4-H agricultural clubs in West Virginia will have opportunity to attend the 4-H camps which will be held in 41 West Virginia counties this year. In addition, to the hundred or more youngsters who may attend each of these county camps, several hundred others will “attend” the leadership training schools for country boys and girls which will be conducted at the State 4-H camp at Jackson’s Mill.

