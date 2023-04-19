Nearly a third of the 12,000 farm boys and girls in the 4-H agricultural clubs in West Virginia will have opportunity to attend the 4-H camps which will be held in 41 West Virginia counties this year. In addition, to the hundred or more youngsters who may attend each of these county camps, several hundred others will “attend” the leadership training schools for country boys and girls which will be conducted at the State 4-H camp at Jackson’s Mill.
Taps were sounded for two more of the brave members of McNeill’s Rangers recently at their respective homes when death came to Hon. John Acker, of Singers Glen, Va., on April 4th, and to J. Herman Allen, of Keyser, on April 7th. These men were members of the party, which attacked Cumberland near the closing days of the War Between the States and captured the Union Generals Crook and Kelley.
50 years ago – 1973
The United States Senate has given unanimous approval to a joint resolution calling for National Hunting and Fishing Day this Sept. 22, sending the measure to the White House for the president’s signature and final approval.
Private First Class Larry L. Fuller, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Fuller, Romney, recently completed a six-week Finance Specialist course at the U.S. Army Finance School, Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind.
Newly inducted members of the National Honor Society at HHS are Scott Bean, Debra Davis, Marsha Davis, William Moore, Mary Jo McDonald, Janet Hershey, Jennie Haines, David Rinker, Debbie Keister, Susan Patterson, Lynn McCauley, Andy Stump, Linda Cole, Teresa Hott, Helen Oates and Evelyn Landis.
40 years ago – 1983
Wednesday, April 13, 1983, was a significant day in the life of some very special people in
Hampshire County. That was the day of the second annual Special Olympics parade. The parade is held each year in conjunction with the countywide Special Olympics. One hundred fifteen exceptional children from throughout the county participated. This year’s event also marked the first year that the multiple-handicapped group from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind competed in the Olympics.
Thirteen members of Harmony, the jazz show choir from Hampshire high School, has left for a three-day trip to New York, where they will perform on the steps of City Hall in downtown New York City.
30 years ago – 1993
Jody Blauch, a senior at Hampshire High School, was recently named National Vocational Student of the Year. Blauch was chosen from a group of 50 students.
CAPON BRIDGE — An ongoing quest to get police protection in the Capon Bridge area took a step forward last week when council members voted unanimously to share the town’s office with the sheriff’s department.
A one woman, five-man jury last Thursday ruled in favor of two contractors seeking building permits in the town of Capon Bridge to locate up to 25 trailers.
20 years ago – 2003
CHARLESTON — State officials placed their signature below the handwriting on the wall last week, finalizing the closing of Grassy Lick Elementary School at the end of the school year. Local school officials traveled to Charleston last Thursday, April 17, for the final approval. According to Hampshire County Schools Superintendent David Friend, the motion to consolidate the students of Grassy Lick into Romney and Augusta elementary schools passed as part of the state board’s consent agenda.
ROMNEY — Road naming work to prepare Hampshire County to move to an Enhanced 911 system is under way with several name changes already made. County Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Crouse, county 911 director Brian Boley and planning official Shelley Kile are heading up the effort.
Earlier this year the County Commission named Crouse as the county’s road naming coordinator.
10 years ago – 2013
SLANESVILLE — Within the next 12 to 16 months Main Street Grill will open a second location in Hampshire Square. The 5,000 square-foot restaurant will be built on a lot between CVS Pharmacy and FNB Bank purchased by Slanesville General Store owners Matt and Jodi Stotler and Jack and Angie Bender from Renick Williams recently. The new restaurant will hire between 35 and 40 full-time and part-time employees. “We’re so excited. We love to serve people,” said Jodi Stotler. Stotler said the owners are currently working with an architect on plans.
Hampshire High has been identified as one of 32 “priority” schools in West Virginia that the state department of education says will receive “extra support” to improve education. However, Hampshire County Superintendent Marianna Leone said, the support does not include extra funds from the state.
“There’s no money,” she said Monday. “They assured me that there are steps that we can take to meet the needs that we have that won’t cost money.”
