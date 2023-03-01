The Ministerial Association’s chosen theme for this year’s lunch series is the broadly defined “Encounters on the Way to the Cross.” Last week, Rev. Mark James of First United Methodist spoke of the Roman centurion who witnessed Jesus’ death on the cross. I am going to jump back to the beginning. Not the cosmic beginning of Genesis and John’s Gospel, but the beginning of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.
Matthew’s Gospel tells the story like this:
“A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and that followed were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” When he entered Jerusalem, the whole city was in turmoil, asking, “Who is this?” The crowds were saying, “This is the prophet Jesus from Nazareth in Galilee.” (Matt 21:8-11, NRSV)
We Christians like to imagine ourselves in this crowd. We tell this story each year on Palm Sunday. Many churches will wave palm fronds. Some churches may even march through the neighborhood with them, singing songs of joy and celebration to commemorate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, re-enacting that long-ago day as a means of connecting ourselves to those eyewitnesses who celebrated Christ’s entry.
The story of the crowd does not, however, end here. The crowd comes up several times throughout Jesus’ stay in Jerusalem. They followed Jesus to the Temple, continuing their cry “Hosanna to the Son of David” as he drove out the moneychangers and cured the blind and the lame. The crowd returned to the Temple with Jesus the next day, when he came to teach, where the crowd intimidated the chief priests and the elders, who wanted to arrest Jesus then but did not for fear of the crowd. The crowd continued to listen as Jesus taught in the Temple and as Jesus was questioned by the various religious and civil authorities.
Later, the crowd begins to turn. At first, the authorities’ fear of the crowd delayed Jesus’ arrest. Later, after Jesus is arrested away from the city, that same fear of the crowd leads to Peter’s three-fold denial. We see the crowd has completed their turn against Jesus after his trial before Pilate. It is the crowd that demands the release of Jesus Barabbas and crucify Jesus of Nazareth. It was the crowd who mocked Jesus on the cross, throwing back at him, saying, “You who would destroy the temple and build it in three days, save yourself!”
For all the pageantry we deploy on Palm Sunday to identify ourselves with that moment of the crowd, we are, so often, terrified to recognize that many of those who chanted “Hosanna” at Jesus’ entry later chanted “crucify him” at the trial. We, humans, are fickle beings, quick to turn against leaders who do not immediately satisfy our wants or against those who fail to meet our expectations. We are quick to chase and then abandon each new thing, much as the crowds in Jerusalem were quick to join the party when Jesus first entered the city and were quick to abandon him when following him became less new, less exciting and less convenient. One of the challenges of Lent is to honestly consider who and what we are, but the promise that comes with Easter is that we will be forgiven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.