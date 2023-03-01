0120 Rob Vaughan.jpg

The Ministerial Association’s chosen theme for this year’s lunch series is the broadly defined “Encounters on the Way to the Cross.” Last week, Rev. Mark James of First United Methodist spoke of the Roman centurion who witnessed Jesus’ death on the cross. I am going to jump back to the beginning. Not the cosmic beginning of Genesis and John’s Gospel, but the beginning of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

Matthew’s Gospel tells the story like this:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.