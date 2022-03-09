Dentists share skills and faith on Guatemala trip
“It’s not about us."
That’s what dental assistant Judy Iser of Romney says about her mission trip to Guatemala in February.
“It’s not about us. It’s about serving God.”
Last month marked the 8th trip to Guatemala that Iser has been on, along with some of her coworkers and comrades from Thorne and Keplinger DDS in Moorefield, and during each trip, Iser said that the group is committed to using their skills to help folks who might not otherwise be helped.
This time, their group stayed with a missionary who was originally from Alabama, named Adam, who fell in love and made a home for himself near Antigua in Guatemala. That was “home base” for Iser and her crew.
During her weeklong trip, she said they provided much-needed dental services to over 300 people in different areas around Antigua.
“For them, it costs a month’s wages to have a tooth pulled,” Iser pointed out. “They don’t have that kind of money. Here, we are so spoiled.”
Lack of resources, including a lack of accessibility to clean water, would make living in that region extremely difficult. The landscape is absolutely picturesque, Iser said, but the living conditions for many people who live in and around the area are far from idyllic.
“Their water is so poor, and they don’t really have money, so they drink soda,” she explained. “Many of them have kidney issues, and their teeth rot. They just don’t have the access to clean water.”
Because soda and junk food is cheap, it’s king in that area, Iser said. A population that relies heavily on sugary drinks and unhealthy food is a recipe for needing help in the dental realm, help that Iser and the team from Moorefield was able to provide.
On top of providing necessary, free dental care, Iser said the team gave away bags of food and Spanish bibles for everyone they cared for.
“One of those bags could feed a family of 4 for a month,” she said.
In addition to giving away food, the team also installed 10 little stoves in the homes of different families in the area. These stoves and their venting system keep folks from breathing in smoke in their living areas.
While Guatemala is beautiful and exciting, that excitement also entailed an earthquake while the Moorefield team was there. Iser said she was relying on her faith to make it through.
“We had gone to bed, and I felt myself moving back and forth. It just happened so quickly,” she described. “We just laid there and prayed. We didn’t know what to do, stay there or go out.”
The earthquake ended up being mild: one wall sconce fell down at the house where Iser was staying. In other places in the area, there were rockslides and cracks in walls, but not up on the team’s mountainous home base.
A trip like that always puts things into perspective, she added, because sometimes we forget how good we have it. And using our gifts and resources to serve God and help those who might need it is a good way to bridge that gap.
“It’s not about us. It’s about serving God.”
