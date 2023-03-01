Hospice of the Panhandle is a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate care and support to patients and family members here in Hampshire, as well as in Morgan, Berkley, and Jefferson counties. As a nonprofit, the organization relies on donations and sponsorships to help partially fund its day-to-day operations. To that end, throughout the year, Hospice OTP conducts a variety of fundraising activities in the four-county region.
Hospice’s largest fundraiser by far is the annual Hollywood Nights, this year being hosted by the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown, WV. This event primarily relies on sponsors to raise funds to help support the organization’s programs. There are various levels of sponsorship, each providing a unique package of event-related perks, not the least of which are seats on the night event, which is scheduled for June 2, 2023, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
