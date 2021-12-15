Winterfest in Romney was an exciting and enjoyable event for me. So many folks came out to participate and enjoy the day. Life in a small town doesn’t get much better than that. There was lots of shopping, sleigh riding, goodies, decorations and festive spirits. The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation to co-host the open house at Tygart Hall. A silent auction was held by Fort Mill Ridge Foundation with many unusual items up for bids, while a series of talks were held in the afternoon. Jonathan Bellingham, who lives in the historic Octagon House in Capon Springs, gave us a history of the springs and its importance and development through the years. Capon Springs and Capon water have been part of Hampshire County from its early origins up to the present time. Author Steve French reprised McNeill’s Raid and the kidnapping of Union generals Crook and Kelly from their hotel in Cumberland. It is such a thrilling story. Rob Wolford, our Romney historian, reviewed the history of some of Romney’s structures. A wonderful lesson indeed.
I really enjoyed meeting and greeting folks as they sampled the delicious cookies and cider provided by the open house hosts. My heart was stolen by a lively little 6-year-old sprite, with long, titan curls, who liked to sing in the bathroom. Her high spirits were very contagious. The visitor center looked so welcoming with beautiful greenery at the windows and rockers on the porch. I also met in person “The New Kid On the Block,” Emma. We had a great conversation as we enjoyed our surroundings and became acquainted.
As darkness fell, driving home from Romney, the myriad Christmas lights were fantastic and beautiful. All through the town of Romney, houses along the way, Augusta included, Christmas lights were everywhere. As I reached Capon Bridge, I visited the tree display at the library and was overwhelmed. As I turned the corner at Christian Church Road I could see more displays. At Capon Chapel I could see the lighted garland on the cemetery fence and the angels floating in the windows. The large, lighted cross displayed on the side of the church reminded me of the greatest gift of all and the reason for the Christmas season.
