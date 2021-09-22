I want to apologize to my readers. I was mistaken about the date of Mountain View Assembly of God Church’s Pancake breakfast and yard sale. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 and starting at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will last until the food is sold out. All you can eat, Adults $6, Children $3, includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice, milk and coffee. Strite’s Doughnuts will also be on site from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of yard sale items available, along with a selection of homemade soups, vegetable beef, potato with ham, chicken noodle, broccoli & cheese, chili or plain potato soup at $6 per quart. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop and indulge your taste buds at the same time.
Central United Methodist Church has decided to cancel their take-out chicken dinner scheduled in October due to rising Covid numbers in the county.
I am preparing my houseplants (which have been outside all summer) for their indoor occupation. It is time to cut off my amaryllis lily and place it in a cool dark place without added moisture for about 6-8 weeks and then water and expose to light if I want it to flower around Christmastime. My snake plant has gotten so overgrown that I am taking a small cutting and getting rid of the rest. It is too heavy to move. The others need larger pots and new soil before their re-entry to indoor surroundings.
I visited the Farmers Market in Capon Bridge last week and discovered some delicious pear butter and also a pear scone that I devoured with a cup of Earl Grey tea. It will be open during the 1st weeks in October but the season is winding down.
Norwood Haines has returned to his home in Romney after suffering a stroke. He has finished a stint of physical therapy and is grateful to be home. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Carol, Joyce and I drove to Berkeley Springs to visit a cousin Donna Selby this afternoon. She grew up here in the neighborhood, attended Capon Bridge Schools and later came back as a teacher before moving to Berkeley Springs.
It is time to clean your chimneys and check out your wood supply, Jack Frost is just around the corner.
