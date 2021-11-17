CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland’s pulmonary rehabilitation program has been recertified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The certification is recognition of UPMC Western Maryland’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
The pulmonary rehabilitation program helps people with problems like COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and other types of lung disease recover faster, live healthier and maintain activities of daily living. The program includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, the UPMC Western Maryland program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.
Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in both the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation fields because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care.
