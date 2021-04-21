MOOREFIELD — A Tucker County man long involved in economic development and foundation work is joining the administration at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Robert Burns will serve as director of nonprofits, coordinating and developing fundraising and grants for the Eastern Foundation and Eastern Workforce Opportunity Regional Center and Services.
Burns has dedicated much of his life to the Tucker County area, where he currently serves as the cultural coordinator for the Tucker County Cultural District Authority.
Previously he was executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation for over 14 years, serving 7 counties in West Virginia and 1 in Maryland. The foundation’s endowment topped $10 million. He also served as executive director of the Tucker County Development Authority for 7 years.
Burns holds a B.A. in economics from Davis and Elkins College, and an M.A. in economics from West Virginia University.
Burns is a leather crafter and owns his own business, Soul Hollow Leather, where he makes wallets, notebooks, purses and other handmade and hand-sewn leather goods.
In his role as Director of Non-Profits at Eastern, Burn’s aims to foster support and growth for Eastern’s Foundation, which recently released a new website that highlights student scholarships and ways to give.
Burns will be collaborating with Eastern and its partners to better support student needs by cultivating planned giving and fundraising opportunities, including a virtual “Shakespeareoke” event in collaboration with the Rustic Mechanicals & The Eastern Arts Society on April 23rd at 7:00 pm. Event details can be found on Eastern’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/easternwv.
Eastern’s Workforce Opportunity Regional Center and Services will also be expanding support to the Potomac Highlands Region from an award provided by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for the project entitled, “Technological Application with Maker Space” beginning in July.
The financial support of $139,091 will be used to build educational pathways for middle and high school students, offer professional development opportunities and technology support to a total of 12 middle and high school educators in Eastern’s 6-county service area and invigorate communities with public access to maker space thinking, learning, and entrepreneurship by supporting make space development in community libraries.
