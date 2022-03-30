Bugs of Hampshire

They’re everywhere and they’re not going away.
Hampshire County welcomed the buzzing horde of cicadas last summer, so we can breathe a sigh of relief there.
But the rest of the insect world? They’ll be unavoidable this spring and summer.
While some bugs might be more friend than foe, several types of insects can pose health risks.
Take mosquitoes, for example, and ticks, which can be Enemy Number 1 when it comes to protecting yourself from Lyme disease.
Hampshire County lies firmly in the Lyme disease belt, which is carried by ticks. While the alarming Zika virus isn’t an issue with mosquitoes here, West Nile virus has been found in animals in the state.
Then there are the crop and garden pests, a long list indeed, that includes creepy-crawlies like flea beetles, Japanese beetles and the invasive spotted lanternflies.
One that most of us think of as a household annoyance is also a significant agricultural pest: stink bugs.
The WVU Extension lists stink bugs as a garden pest due to their preference to snack on fruits, vegetables and farm crops.
And, of course, there are a handful that make summer enchanting.
Praying mantis can munch on the pesky types of insects that may try to make a home in your garden, so they can be a big help.
And it’s impossible to forget a summer staple: lightning bugs, which folks in the cities and suburbs are apt to call “fireflies.”
They’re actually beetles and there’s more than 1 variety. In fact, there are more than 2,000 and each has its own specific pattern of flashing light.
Ants
• More than 12,000 different kinds of ants are known to exist on Earth, with an estimated 10,000 left to be discovered.
• All worker, solider and queen ants are female. Male ants, or drones, don’t do any work in the colony. They don’t even look like ants, and only live for a few months during the mating season. Their one job is to fertilize a princess, after which they die.
Ticks
• Ticks are generally not born with the diseases they transmit. They acquire them during feeding and pass them along onto other animals during subsequent feedings.
• Ticks are arachnids, meaning they are more closely related to spiders and scorpions than insects.
Stink bugs
• Originally found in East Asia, stink bugs were not reported in the United States until the late 1990s.
• Stink bugs eat leaves, flowers, fruit and crops like soybeans. They also eat other pests, such as caterpillars.
Daddy long legs
• Believe it or not, Daddy long legs are not spiders. They are arachnids but are more closely related to scorpions. They don’t produce silk and have just 1 pair of eyes.
• Fossils found in Scotland show that Daddy long legs have been around for a long time. The 400 million year old specimen proves they have been around twice as long as the dinosaurs were.
Lightning bugs
• Lightning bugs are beetles, and, while there are more than 2,000 kinds of them, only certain ones produce light. Males use their glow to attract females, and every different species has their own pattern of blinks.
• A chemical reaction within the insect’s light organ produces the light as oxygen combines with calcium, adenosine triphosphate — the energy-carrying molecule of all cells — and a chemical called luciferin. The light is the most efficient light in the world. Nearly 100 percent of the energy in the chemical reaction is emitted as light.
Gypsy moths
• Gypsy moth larvae consume the leaves of over 500 species of trees, shrubs and plants. It is one of the most destructive pests of hardwood trees in the eastern United States.
• According to the United States Department of Agriculture, without intervention, they spread about 13 miles per year.
Bumblebees
• Bumblebees air condition their nests with their own wings. If the nest gets too hot, worker bees hang out at the entrance and fan the hot air out.
• Bumblebee nests are much smaller than those of other bees. They have 300 to 400 worker bees, not the tens of thousands found in a honeybee or wasp nest.
Japanese beetles
• It is not very destructive in Japan, where it is controlled by natural predators, but North America, it is a serious pest of about 200 species of plants.
• It is thought the beetle larvae entered the United States in a shipment of iris bulbs prior to 1912, when inspections of commodities entering the country began.
Mosquitoes
• Mosquitoes are the deadliest animals on earth. More deaths are associated with them — through malaria and other diseases — than any other animal.
• Only females bite humans and animals. Males feed on flower nectar. Females need protein — found in blood — to make their eggs. When not reproducing, females avoid people and feed on flower nectar, too.
Praying mantis
• Mantids can turn their heads 180 degrees to scan their surroundings with 2 large compound eyes and 3 other simple eyes located between them.
• Females regularly lay hundreds of eggs in a small case, and nymphs hatch looking much like tiny versions of their parents.
Ladybugs
• Ladybugs smell with their feet and antennae.
• They are most active when their body temperature is 75 degrees or warmer.
