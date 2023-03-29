Thought for this week: “When I Whine”
“Today, upon a bus, I saw a girl with golden hair. I looked at her and sighed and wished I was as fair. When suddenly she rose to leave, I saw her hobble down the aisle. She had one leg and used a crutch, but as she passed, she passed a smile. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine, I have two legs, the world is mine. I stopped to buy some candy, the lad who sold it had such charm. I talked with him a while, he seemed so very glad, if I were late, it’d do no harm. And as I left, he said to me, ‘I thank you, you’ve been so kind. It’s nice to talk with folks like you, you see,’ he said, ‘I’m blind’. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I have two eyes, the world is mine. Later while walking down the street, I saw a child with eyes of blue. He stood and watched the others play, he did not know what to do. I stopped a moment and then I said, ‘Why don’t you join the others, dear?’ He looked ahead without a word, and then I knew, he couldn’t hear. Oh, God, forgive me when I whine. I have two ears, the world is mine. With feet to take me where I’d go. With eyes to see the sunset’s glow. With ears to hear what I would know. Oh, God forgive me when I whine. I’ve been blessed indeed, the world is mine.” – Red Foley
This poem has so much meaning, and I don’t know about you, but I sometimes take so much for granted, and then I stop and think about how blessed I am. These are words to think about.
Spring is in the air; last week, spring officially began. It was sunny here today. The Easter Sunrise Service at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren will be Sunday morning, April 9, at 7 o’clock. All are welcome.
Happy birthday to Holly Simmons on March 26, Brenda Daugherty on March 29, and all others that are celebrating birthdays this month.
Happy anniversary wishes to Ward and Holly Simmons. They celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on March 19. Lyle and Brenda Daugherty helped them celebrate by having a delicious meal at the Casselman Restaurant in Grantsville and then shopping in Spring, Pa. and LaVale, Md.
Congratulations to Cristal Dove for receiving Miss Congeniality at the Junior Miss East Hardy High School Pageant on Saturday, March 25, at the East Hardy High School. Cristal is the daughter of Derek and Ashlee Dove, grandparents are Ivan and Tammy Dove, and Great Grandparents are Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, all of Rio.
Congratulations, Cristal. We are so proud of you.
Our daughter just messaged us and told us that Jonathan Yonker’s dad had passed away in West Union, Ill. Ray wasn’t very old. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all family and friends. Sending deepest sympathies also to everyone else who has lost loved ones in the weeks we have not written.
If you have any news to share, please call. Until next time, pray for the sick, attend a church of your choice, always wear a smile, and God bless.
