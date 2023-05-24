Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Wallace “Buck” Peters, who passed away Sunday, May 14, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, Md. Buck was friendly and well-liked by all who knew him and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Fred Wagoner called me to let me know that his brother, Jim’s wife Neva, had passed away at home in Petersburg on Tuesday, May 16. Neva was a Riggleman from here and will be missed by all who knew her – sympathy to her family and friends.
