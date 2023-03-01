bit

100 years ago – 1923

It is not believed that the beavers that have made their burrows, dug their subterranean chamber and built their dam on Tearcoat Run, in Hampshire County, are fugitives from our zoo. The superintendent of the zoo says that all the beavers that have been entertained by his institution can be accounted for. Whether these wise little engineers and architects are runaways from a zoo or survivors of the once numerous family of beavers, the people of the district will wish them good luck. The American beaver fell into hard lines because of men’s lust for his pelt. Until the coming of the news from Winchester that beavers had been found on Tearcoat Run it was believed, and so set forth in the Encyclopedia Americana, that wild beavers are not to be found south of the rivers that flow into Hudson Bay, “except in the northern parts of the Rocky Mountains and in a few remote and scattered places like the forests of Maine and the Lake Superior region, where they are more or less protected by law.”

