It is not believed that the beavers that have made their burrows, dug their subterranean chamber and built their dam on Tearcoat Run, in Hampshire County, are fugitives from our zoo. The superintendent of the zoo says that all the beavers that have been entertained by his institution can be accounted for. Whether these wise little engineers and architects are runaways from a zoo or survivors of the once numerous family of beavers, the people of the district will wish them good luck. The American beaver fell into hard lines because of men’s lust for his pelt. Until the coming of the news from Winchester that beavers had been found on Tearcoat Run it was believed, and so set forth in the Encyclopedia Americana, that wild beavers are not to be found south of the rivers that flow into Hudson Bay, “except in the northern parts of the Rocky Mountains and in a few remote and scattered places like the forests of Maine and the Lake Superior region, where they are more or less protected by law.”
The comedy “Come out of the Kitchen” given by the senior class at the Romney High School was greeted by a crowded house Monday night. The players rendered their parts commendably and the school orchestra furnished the music. A new and interesting feature to our people was the making of a phonograph record.
50 years ago – 1973
The Hampshire Jaycees Distinguished Senior Citizen Award for 1973 has been given to Mrs. Margaret K. Haines. Previous recipients of the award are R.E. Stewart, C.J. Powell, Dr. Dailey M. Martin, R.M. Golladay, Roy Smith Sr., Isabella Miller and Mrs. J. Holland Rannells.
A low of 25 degrees on Feb. 28 and a high of 69 degrees on March 4 has been recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured .32 inches.
YELLOW SPRING — Rev. Ganskopp, Cody Davis and Clarence Cline called on Mrs. Lona Cline at Dellinger Nursing Home, Strasburg, Va., last Wednesday. — Mrs. Ray Anderson has returned to her home after spending some time with her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. John H. Ramey, Front Royal, Va.
Elena Miles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Denver Miles, is traveling this weekend with a group of Wesleyan College students to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
40 years ago – 1983
Harold C. Carl II was rehired as superintendent of Hampshire County Schools. Carl was completing his 11th year as superintendent in the county.
The Springfield Area Rescue Squad building is nearing completion.
The River Road Sodbusters 4-H Club has made a donation to the Romney VFC toward the renovation of its building. Births announced: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Webster, Benjamin Howard. Mrs. Webster is the former Jacqueline Pyles; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald (Tubby) Corbin, named Jessica Mae.
Scott Shoemaker and Steve Keckley were named to the All-Tournament basketball team following the second annual freshman tournament at RJHS.
30 years ago - 1993
Recently Earl Flynn of Augusta, marked 30 years of volunteer service as a rescue worker. The dedicated volunteer joined the Middle River Ambulance Rescue Company on Feb. 23, 1963. Middle River is a suburb of Baltimore near the Chesapeake Bay. Flynn not only became a regular member of the rescue team, but also was a diving instructor. He moved to Augusta in 1987 and continued his volunteering for the local squad.
Jodi Frye, 1992 Miss Hampshire County, will compete in the Miss West Virginia Pageant to be held in Clarksburg in June.
The following students were county winners in this year’s West Virginia Young Writer’s Week contest: Grades 1-2, Jessica Royal; Grades 3-4, Lydia Polimeni; Grades 5-6, Alison Brandon; Grades 7-8, Kerry Llewellyn; and Grades 9-10, Jane Cookman. West Virginia Writer’s Day is April 2.
20 years ago – 2003
FFA suffers $8,000 loss from feline fiasco
ROMNEY — FFA (Future Farmers of America) officials at Hampshire High School would have settled for a classic tale of “The Cat in the Hat,” or a classic song about the “Cat in the Cradle.” But a true-to-life story about a cat in the meat-processing lab was more than officials bargained for. FFA instructors Paul Roomsburg, Bill Chaney and Ron Watson, along with this year’s FFA students have been preparing for some time for the upcoming Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale, held annually at the Augusta Fire Hall.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission is standing its ground in a hotel tax payment dispute with the owners of the Capon Springs & Farm resort. Commissioners ended last Friday’s regular meeting by going into executive session. Commissioners said they needed the closed session to discuss several legal cases. Returning to an open meeting format, all three commissioners reaffirmed an earlier position that called for the sheriff to pursue all legal means in collecting the unpaid tax bill. “We are going to hold our course,” said Grady Bradfield, president of the County Commission. Bradfield said the issue boils down to a matter of fairness. “We have to think about others paying the taxes,” Bradfield said, referring to the other lodging businesses in the county that have been paying the hotel tax since its July 2002 inception.
The Capon Springs resort has yet to submit a hotel tax payment, according to county officials speaking at press time. An earlier estimate placed the resort’s 2002 tax at round $14,000.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — A Thrasher Engineering rendering of a master plan for the future of Romney Business Park was unveiled during Hampshire County Development Authority’s meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 20.
The $22 million vision encompasses a train depot, a 70,000-square-foot shopping village, a scenic overlook, walking trail and a zip line, parking and recreational areas and improvements to sidewalks and roads.
Initial construction would focus on the rail spur, which is estimated to cost $4.5 million.
The $4.5 million covers everything from excavation to stream and wetland mitigation and from seeding and mulching to the actual rail spur extension (s). There are three rail spurs listed in the probable construction costs. The estimated cost to build rail spur number one, which is an extension to the rail depot, is $840,000. A rail spur extension to the planned service yard, number two, would be $480,000 and the “Y” rail connection to the northeast is also estimated to cost $480,000.
More bears could be in the sights of West Virginia hunters this year, but fewer creepy-crawlies are likely to be captured. Officials from the Division of Natural Resources outlined their proposals to the state’s Natural Resources Commission at its quarterly meeting Sunday. The liberalization of bear hunting won’t change rules for Hampshire County specifically, but the proposed limits on some reptiles and amphibians have roots here. Three Florida men were arrested in Hampshire County five years ago in possession of $250,000 worth of 108 wood turtles, four Eastern box turtles, six snapping turtles, snakes and frogs they captured here and were prepared to take back home to sell.
