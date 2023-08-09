Harry Spaid

I don’t have much news to report. I haven’t ventured too far from my air-conditioning because of the extreme heat. I did not attend the fair or the Capon Bridge picnic; at my age my body does not tolerate the heat very well, although I understand both were successful and well attended. My flowerbeds and garden have not tolerated the heat either, no flowers or vegetables, it doesn't seem to keep the grass from growing. Thanks to my cousin who has mowed my three-acre yard.

The men’s fellowship group of the Timber Ridge Christian Church will meet Aug. 12 at the Hayfield Family Restaurant at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast. On Sunday, Aug. 13 the church will hold their annual picnic at the Back Creek Road farmhouse of Ruby LaFollette at 11:15 a.m. The church is also making plans for their annual yard/soup/sandwich sale, which will be held Sept. 8 and 9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.