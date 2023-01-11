Not much to report this week, just a reminder that the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a senior holiday party on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. There will be food, entertainment and gifts for all seniors. Everyone is welcome.
Happy birthday wishes to Roland LaFollette and Jonathan Brill on Jan. 23.
