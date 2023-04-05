Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

I wrote last month about the Apostles’ Creed, one of several texts from the history of the church, which my congregation – Romney Presbyterian – often uses as an Affirmation of Faith in worship. 

The Apostles’ Creed shares some similarity with another text, the Nicene Creed. At Romney Presbyterian, we typically recite the Nicene Creed on Sundays in which we celebrate the Lord’s Supper in part because the Nicene Creed is the most widely affirmed creed of the church. It is affirmed by the Roman Catholic, most Protestant, and, with one change, the Eastern Orthodox churches. The text of the Nicene Creed is:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.