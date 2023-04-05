I wrote last month about the Apostles’ Creed, one of several texts from the history of the church, which my congregation – Romney Presbyterian – often uses as an Affirmation of Faith in worship.
The Apostles’ Creed shares some similarity with another text, the Nicene Creed. At Romney Presbyterian, we typically recite the Nicene Creed on Sundays in which we celebrate the Lord’s Supper in part because the Nicene Creed is the most widely affirmed creed of the church. It is affirmed by the Roman Catholic, most Protestant, and, with one change, the Eastern Orthodox churches. The text of the Nicene Creed is:
“We believe in one God, the Father, the Almighty, maker of heaven and earth, of all that is, seen and unseen.
“We believe in one Lord, Jesus Christ, the only Son of God, eternally begotten of the Father, God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, of one Being with the Father; through him all things were made. For us and for our salvation he came down from heaven, was incarnate of the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary and became truly human. For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate; he suffered death and was buried. On the third day he rose again in accordance with the Scriptures; he ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, and his kingdom will have no end.
“We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life, who proceeds from the Father and the Son, who with the Father and the Son is worshiped and glorified, who has spoken through the prophets. We believe in one holy catholic and apostolic Church. We acknowledge one baptism for the forgiveness of sins. We look for the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come. Amen.”
The present text of the Nicene Creed is the result of two early conferences of church leaders, one held at Nicaea in AD 325, and the second at Constantinople in AD 381. The Council of Nicaea, in 325, was called by the Emperor Constantine because, after he legalized Christianity and converted personally, he wanted to resolve certain conflicts within the church – most notably, a question about whether Jesus was created by God as being somehow like God, as taught by a priest named Arius, or whether Jesus was God, a position mostly associated, at the time, with Alexander and Athanasius, two successive bishops of Alexandria.
The Council of Nicaea issued a creed reflecting the position of Alexander and Athanasius, however, the conflict continued.
In 380, Emperor Theodosius made Christianity the official religion of the Empire, and so considered it essential that this dispute be resolved. He called the Council of Constantinople in 381, which issued the current Nicene Creed and began expelling Arian (followers of Arius) Christians from the newly established state church. This dispute accounts for much of the second paragraph, and the multiple phrasings of the same core point in the first sentence — Jesus was not created by God.
The third paragraph became the source of later conflict between what are now the Eastern Orthodox churches and what are now the Roman Catholic and most Protestant Churches. I included the text adopted by the Roman Catholic and most Protestant churches above. The Eastern Orthodox churches do not include the words “and the Son” (Latin: “filioque”) in the description of the Spirit proceeding “from the Father and the Son.” The Latin word “filioque” was added to the text by some Latin speaking churches beginning in the 6th century.
To Eastern Orthodox Christians, this suggests that the Holy Spirit is a less important member of the Trinity. This conflict remains unresolved, although most Christians in the United States belong to churches who include the filioque.
While this text arose from one conflict within the church, and has since contributed to another, it remains a text that unites a great many believers around the world, and in the Presbyterian tradition, we believe it is valuable to remind ourselves of our connections to the wider church.
