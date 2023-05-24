Gold Star Mother Ann remembers her son Rex Sherman

0.jpg

Ann, pictured in 2004 at her son’s gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery. 

Monday is Memorial Day, set aside to remember men and women who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

rex

Rex is pictured at far left in a photo submitted by Dave Nichols. 
Screen Shot 2023-05-22 at 3.57.15 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-22 at 4.02.14 PM.png
0524 gold star mom 2.JPG
0524 gold star mom 1 gold star

Capon Bridge American Legion Post Commander Todd Kuzia presents Gold Star Mother Ann Sherman Wolcott with a gold star flag.
358538-W-IVH69-605.jpg

