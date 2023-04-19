Once again we are in a wonderful span of warm days. And once again, until this goes to print, it will have all changed. So bear with me and we’ll proceed like we all knew cold days were coming back – even if they haven’t. Did that make sense? Of course not, but neither does the weather.
Trips to the nursery are practically a requirement this time of year. Even if you don’t need anything, new plants are hard to resist. The most important thing when you go is to be well aware of what your garden can and cannot support, so at least take a list. Who among us has not bought that gorgeous “must-have” plant with no idea in the world what to do with it when you get it home? That sun lover will never do well in that part-shade garden beside your house. I know I have said this many times before, but take my word for it: it will only be a disappointing experience for both of you.
Window boxes provide many opportunities for using unusual plants that won’t work in the garden. Where blooms are visible from inside, find colors that complement your porch décor or even your curtains.
We seem to be experiencing more high winds up on the mountain than in previous years. If that applies to you also, consider a tall evergreen hedge on the north side of your home. It can cut your heating bills by a lot. If your home is primarily exposed to winter winds, consider establishing an evergreen planting for a windbreak.
Once the snow has finished and the surface is dry, many uneven lawns will benefit from being rolled. We had so much freezing and thawing this winter that most lawns need this even if they never did in previous years. Depressed areas can be filled with some shifted topsoil and even sparse areas can be easily fixed with some new seeds.
Allow your grass to grow at least two inches before that first mowing this spring. The roots are being renewed and the grass needs vigorous top growth initially. When you do begin mowing your lawn, remember, the first grass clippings of the season are rich in nutrients and contain fewer weeds than those collected later. They can go in the compost pile or you can mow frequently and leave them on the ground. Use whatever weed control your lawn may need, now through late May before the weeds get too large and uncontrollable. After that, the temperatures get much too high to apply herbicides safely.
There are always a few chores you missed last fall that need done before the growing season really gets going. Check your trellis and other vine and plant supports. Any walls or fencing needing repainting or repairs should have any climbing vines cut down at the base before you begin. If the vine is damaging the fence or wall, consider a trellis to keep it from doing any more damage. Don’t worry; new vigorous growth will quickly cover the support.
Houseplants are a whole different ballgame than garden plants. Whereas you can plant and even forget some of your garden plants, your houseplants are pretty much dependent on you for everything. New growth is beginning and not only is it time to water and fertilize more frequently, and if you haven’t done it for a while, this is an excellent time to take your houseplants outside and divide them. Doing this outdoors means the mess is easier to clean up. And, while you’re at it, why not start some plants for friends?
Avoid mixing peat most in the potting soil, as it dries out quickly and rehydrating is a lot of unnecessary work. And speaking of peat, I recently read peat pots do not break down in potting and garden soil and the roots can get stuck inside. I remember in years past, the fact that they broke down in the soil was the big benefit to using them. Possibly they’re different now, who knows, but I would avoid them just in case.
But don’t be too anxious to move those houseplants outdoors for the season. Even one good chill can knock the leaves off a tender plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.