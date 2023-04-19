Sally Mullins

Once again we are in a wonderful span of warm days. And once again, until this goes to print, it will have all changed. So bear with me and we’ll proceed like we all knew cold days were coming back – even if they haven’t. Did that make sense? Of course not, but neither does the weather. 

Trips to the nursery are practically a requirement this time of year. Even if you don’t need anything, new plants are hard to resist. The most important thing when you go is to be well aware of what your garden can and cannot support, so at least take a list. Who among us has not bought that gorgeous “must-have” plant with no idea in the world what to do with it when you get it home? That sun lover will never do well in that part-shade garden beside your house. I know I have said this many times before, but take my word for it: it will only be a disappointing experience for both of you. 

