Spending last Wednesday with her mother in Springfield, Norma Shanholtzer, was visiting with Michele Britton and husband Eric of Smithsburg. They got a lot of work done, visiting and had Thanksgiving a day early before returning home.
Attending the annual Thanksgiving dinner with Michele, Matt Embrey, Alex and Eli, were: Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz.
Belated birthday wishes to Carol Raines, who celebrated Nov. 14.
Belated congratulations, wedding anniversary wishes to Jeff and Patricia Swann, who celebrated 10 years of being married on Nov. 23.
Amanda Koontz, Matt and Michele Embrey visited with Veronica Hedrick in Martinsburg on Saturday the 20th.
Birthday wishes to Amanda Koontz on the 2nd and Alex Embrey on the 15th.
