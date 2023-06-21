Summer vacationing is in full swing for many of the neighborhood folks, and the farmers are into haymaking. So thankful we have received some much-needed rain recently.
Among some local vacation trips include the children of the late Ersel and Joann Hott spending beach time together, which are Teresa Everett, Tim Hott, Tammy Ayers and Tracey Orndorff. Vacation time in Tennessee was Wayne and Ashley Ruckman and family. Pastor Jed and Jenn Metzler, Toby and Malachia spent time visiting with his family in Ohio, and Brad and Judith Fout and family in North Carolina and Cindy Twigg was in N.Y. with her daughter, Ali recently.
Wayne and Ashley Ruckman, Charlie, Jay and Autumn have moved into their Horn Camp home recently – we welcome them as our neighbors!
Brad Racey, Aaron Mongold and Anthony Lupton recently enjoyed a concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake, Pennsylvania.
Rob and Corrina Reynolds gave a party in honor of the fifth birthday of their son Joe’s special Day on Saturday, and also helping host the event was siblings – Carli, Bailey and Caleb, with 48 guests enjoying the Party.
Horn Camp School House – Grainary Museum has recently had lots of visitors, most of them doing the MABDR ride (the Mid Atlantic Backroad Discovery Route.)
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed Father’s Day with family – Elmo and Mary Poland and Robbie Poland of Laurel, Maryland. Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Brad and Laurie Racey, Dwight Racey and Gabe and Dashelle Simms.
Family members had Father’s Day Dinner for Wayne and Una Lupton on Sunday, with 33 enjoying the Day.
Belated Birthday wishes to neighbors Janet McKee on the 12 and Alvin McKee on the 16 and Rita Hott on the 10 and our lower Horn Camp Road neighbor Alanna Funk on the 19. Hope each had a great Birthday and wishes going to Molly (Landis) Eyler and her little daughter Berkeley next week.
