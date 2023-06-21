Betty Racey

Summer vacationing is in full swing for many of the neighborhood folks, and the farmers are into haymaking. So thankful we have received some much-needed rain recently. 

Among some local vacation trips include the children of the late Ersel and Joann Hott spending beach time together, which are Teresa Everett, Tim Hott, Tammy Ayers and Tracey Orndorff. Vacation time in Tennessee was Wayne and Ashley Ruckman and family. Pastor Jed and Jenn Metzler, Toby and Malachia spent time visiting with his family in Ohio, and Brad and Judith Fout and family in North Carolina and Cindy Twigg was in N.Y. with her daughter, Ali recently.    

