Sunday, June 20, is a day for celebrations: Father’s Day, 1st day of summer, West Virginia Day and Homecoming/Memorial Day at Timber Ridge Christian Church. Service begins at 10 a.m. with Sunday School, worship service at 11 a.m. followed by a carry-in fellowship lunch at noon. The church looks forward to welcoming everyone to this annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Our community lost a wonderful young man on June 5. Our sympathies go to the family of Carroll Long who passed away. Carroll was a founding member of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club, and was active with the club until he was hospitalized, but had remained a member for over 35 years.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding their 33rd annual 4th of July celebration this year, with all of the usual activities: barbecued chicken and pork, live music, classic car and tractor show, horseshoe tournament, and an auction and homemade ice cream, also some activities for young children. The club will be awarding scholarships on the day of the celebration, one to a graduating senior and 2 to students to help with their continuing education. The club is also making plans to sell their barbecued chicken at the Capon Bridge Founders Day celebration.
Happy birthday wishes to Faye Seldon, June 17; Jennifer Reid, June 21; Kate VanDerLinden, June 23; Jack Cornwell, June 27; Marie Hammond, June 29.
Congratulations to the following couples who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries: Kevin and Sue Davis, June 21; Steve and Brenda Sczlmeczki, June 23; Jack and Marlene Cornwell and Dwayne and Dwanna Seldon, June 27.
I hope everyone has a happy day celebrating with or remembering their fathers on the 20th.
