Children’s story hour every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: Caterpillars/Butterflies, Birds, Fun Week and Ice Cream. Crafts and activities also provided to go along with the themes.
Aug. 1-19: Escape Room. We will have our Harry Potter escape room up through these dates. (Sign up to see if you can make it out in time.)
Aug. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Lego Night: Minecraft
Aug. 3, 1 p.m. : Sgt. Mike Lindale with the DNR is coming to discuss water safety
Aug. 3 Back to School Program: All Hampshire county school age children that are in need of school supplies can stop by the library during open hours to pick up supplies.
Aug. 4: Caterpillars/Butterflies – We will be reading books, singing songs and making a special pasta craft on the different stages of a butterfly; we will be releasing our butterflies in the yard by the Davis House.
Aug. 5 10 a.m.-4p.m.: Come have some fun with your family and friends at the library during Peach Festival. Carnegie with Cultural Hall Exhibit 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Davis House tours until 3 p.m., outdoor activities including water games, making peach ice cream and face painting. We will have jars of participating employees whoever makes the most money will get a pie in the face from other employees. We will also be accepting free will donations all money raised that day will go towards new computers.
Aug. 7, 10 a.m.: Photo Club
Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m.: Food of the Month – Come learn about pepper with Amie Dawson from WVU Extension Office
Aug. 11: Birds – We will be reading books, singing songs, coloring a bird paper and adding feathers, making an edible bird’s nest with candy eggs, and doing a fun bird scavenger hunt in the library.
Aug. 12, 11 a.m. S.T.R.E.A.M.
Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m.: Family Night –Sun catchers/Chimes
Special Days
Aug. 4: Stop by the library to pick up a chocolate chip cookie in a bag in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Aug. 14-19: Tell a joke to a librarian to get a special treat at the front desk.
Aug. 21-26: Tell a tongue twister to a librarian to get a special treat at the front desk.
Aug. 31: Stop by the library to pick up a bag of trail mix in honor of National Trail Mix Day (for kids)
Month Long Programs
Makerspace – Wall hanging Boho flowers
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Beanstack – Reading makes you Soar
