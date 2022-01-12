Happy New Year. Tax season is fast approaching and we need volunteer tax preparers to make it possible for us to partner with AARP for their annual tax preparation service. No prior experience or training needed. All training will be provided by AARP via Zoom the 2nd week of January. Tax preparers must be available by appointment 1 day a week from the hours of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You must be also familiar and comfortable with the use of a laptop (HCPL will lend volunteers a laptop). If you are able to assist us with getting tax services out to eligible patrons, please stop by the circulation desk to sign up.
Jan. 15 is the last day of the book sale. One paperback for 50 cents, $1 per hardcover title, 1 box of books for $5, $1 for each DVD, $2 per Blu-Ray and $5 for a season of a TV series.
HCPL is excited to start off 2022 with a bang (literally) with this month’s STEM activity: build-your-own volcano. Get ready for fun in the (pretend) snow when you build snowmen at this month’s Family Night. We also encourage you to attend the Youth Night talent show, where all pre-teens, teens and young adults are invited to showcase their amazing skills. Our Curious Kids program is still ongoing, so if you haven’t yet signed up, you should. Every in-person library event attended counts as a “punch” on the Curious Kids punch card. Get 10 punches to earn a reward.
Have you seen our games section? We have a selection of new activity backpacks, plus console, board and card games for you to check out. We’re even building up a collection of toys to play with while in the library, including matchbox cars for a roadster garage (new and gently-used donations are appreciated). Head over to the children’s or young adult’s sections and get your game on.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Jan. 8, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Make a volcano and watch it erupt.
Jan. 15 – Last Day of Book Sale.
Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Build a snowman.
Jan. 25, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club is meeting to discuss Louise Erdrich’s “The Night Watchman.”
Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Show off your talents at a talent show. o
