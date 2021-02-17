Last week I told our youngest daughter, “Ash Wednesday is next week.”
She quickly replied, “I’d like to give up virtual learning for Lent this year.”
I’m not sure that meets the definition of a Lenten sacrifice, but I’m with her. I’d also love to give up our Savages’ virtual learning for Lent. At least once a week, a Savage female is crying in our home.
Sometimes it’s our youngest daughter whose tear-streaked face bunches up as she declares things like, “I just want to go back to school,” or, “This is just so overwhelming. I hate it.”
Other times it’s our oldest daughter whose tears convey the massive loss she feels as she mourns a senior year that isn’t.
There have been no real pep rallies, no homecoming dance and no Friday night football or basketball games in the student section with her friends. She isn’t making senior memories in the cafeteria or school hallways.
When I ordered her cap and gown, I also purchased a senior memory book. Not yet grasping the enormity of this lost school year, I thought it would be fun for her to capture all her memories of her senior year.
When it arrived at our home, she took 1 look through it and asked, “How am I supposed to even fill this out?” She was right, of course. I suggested she could write “Covid-19” or “Pandemic” in great big letters across the top of most of the pages.
Finally after many weeks, it’s me crying.
It’s like all the typical stress of working full time and managing homework is multiplied by infinity. Each Sunday evening, I sit for hours at our computer to make checklists for our youngest daughter so she can attempt to work independently on her assignments while my husband and I work.
Anything that’s challenging she saves until we get home. Our son manages his due dates, but also keeps the work he needs help with until the evenings. After working all day at a job that has its own massive changes and added stress due to the pandemic, I find myself helping our 2 younger Savages with any leftover schoolwork.
Then, I still must make time to check all 3 kids’ Schoology pages to ensure assignment submissions meet due dates and that our kids’ grades indicate they are grasping the content.
It’s exhausting. It’s demanding. It’s, for lack of a better word, awful.
As bad as it is for us, I know it’s even worse for many other families.
Our children are all good and capable students. They can grasp much of the material on their own or through the TEAMs meetings and videos their teachers provide.
I have a wonderful partner in my husband, who shoulders much of the evening chores while I do school or who can tag team in when helping with school gets the better of me.
We are fortunate to understand how to tackle most of our Savages’ work, allowing us to offer assistance and additional instruction if needed.
I know, because of a variety of circumstances, many families are experiencing stress tenfold of ours. My heart goes out to each of them.
I know we can’t give up virtual learning for Lent. However, maybe if our county’s community spread could just consistently trend in the right direction, the children and their families who desperately long for in-person school could give up at least 2 more virtual learning days for Lent.
I don’t know about you, but I’m up for making a few Lenten sacrifices to achieve that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.