Brooklyn Boyce (seated at center), a nursing student at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, meets with St. George Medical Center nursing staff members (also seated, left and right) Emily Ramsey and Melanie Callaway, joined by (standing, from left to right) Eastern President Tom Striplin, Ed.D., St. George Chief Medical Officer Solena Roberts, MS, PA-C, St. George CEO Paul Wamsley, and Eastern Director of Non-Profits Robert Burns.
MOOREFIELD – Hampshire’s Brooklyn Boyce has been awarded the inaugural St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program.
Boyce said she has wanted to be a nurse since she was a young child. Her younger brother required care in a neonatal care when he was born, she explained, and she vividly remembers how nice the nurses were that helped care for her brother and that she wanted to be like them.
“I’ve always loved helping people,” she said, recalling those formative memories.
The St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship was endowed by the St. George Medical Clinic, based in Tucker County. The scholarship supports students who are enrolled in a medical program at Eastern and is a $1,000 annual award that can be applied to tuition, books and other related educational costs like scrubs, fees, and lab costs incurred as a result of enrollment at the community college.
“I’m very grateful for the scholarship,” Boyce said. “The staff members (at St. George Medical Clinic) were very nice, and it seems like a great medical facility and community.”
Applications for the next St. George Medical Clinic scholarship award will be accepted next year for the Fall 2023 term. Application deadline is the first Friday in August of each year, and the application is available on Eastern’s website at https://easternwv.edu/financial-aid/scholarships
