Boyce spotlight

Brooklyn Boyce (seated at center), a nursing student at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, meets with St. George Medical Center nursing staff members (also seated, left and right) Emily Ramsey and Melanie Callaway, joined by (standing, from left to right) Eastern President Tom Striplin, Ed.D., St. George Chief Medical Officer Solena Roberts, MS, PA-C, St. George CEO Paul Wamsley, and Eastern Director of Non-Profits Robert Burns.

MOOREFIELD – Hampshire’s Brooklyn Boyce has been awarded the inaugural St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program. 

Boyce said she has wanted to be a nurse since she was a young child. Her younger brother required care in a neonatal care when he was born, she explained, and she vividly remembers how nice the nurses were that helped care for her brother and that she wanted to be like them. 

