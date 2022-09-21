Project TRAIN

During a TRAIN workshop at Jackson’s Mill, Frankie Tack, an associate professor at West Virginia University, prepares eight WVU Extension Service faculty to offer their own workshops supporting individuals who work with kids and other groups affected by substance use disorders at home. 

One of every 4 children in the United States has a parent wrestling with drug or alcohol addiction, based on national data, and is at risk of developing a substance use disorder later in life.

To begin to break that cycle and give adults in those kids’ lives the tools to make a difference, West Virginia University’s Project TRAIN has expanded its program, originally focused on helping K-12 teachers support students affected by addiction, to youth camps statewide.

