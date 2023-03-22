ELKINS — The Augusta Heritage Center is creating a new program, the Augusta Academy, designed for rising junior- and senior-high school students who are passionate about traditional arts. 

“The Augusta Academy is an exciting new program that will allow students to explore traditional arts in a way that is not available anywhere else,” said Seth Young, executive director of the Augusta Heritage Center. “We’re proud to offer a program that is both immersive and free and that provides access to such a high level of expertise and resources. We want to ensure that talented and motivated students from all over the state have the opportunity to participate in this unique program.”

