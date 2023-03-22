ELKINS — The Augusta Heritage Center is creating a new program, the Augusta Academy, designed for rising junior- and senior-high school students who are passionate about traditional arts.
“The Augusta Academy is an exciting new program that will allow students to explore traditional arts in a way that is not available anywhere else,” said Seth Young, executive director of the Augusta Heritage Center. “We’re proud to offer a program that is both immersive and free and that provides access to such a high level of expertise and resources. We want to ensure that talented and motivated students from all over the state have the opportunity to participate in this unique program.”
The Augusta Academy is a weeklong intensive program that offers students the opportunity to study traditional arts with Augusta’s revered master instructors. Participants will be part of a vibrant community of traditional artists and learners from around the world.
They will have access to master artists and culture-bearers in a variety of traditional art forms, and will be able to choose a program that best fits their interests.
“This program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for high school students who are interested in traditional arts,” Young said. “We’re excited to see the impact that the Augusta Academy will have on the lives of the students who participate.”
One of the aspects that makes this program unique is that it is absolutely free for successful applicants. One student from each of West Virginia’s 55 counties will be selected to represent their county at the Academy. In addition, selected students are automatically awarded a twenty-thousand-dollar scholarship to Davis & Elkins College.
The Augusta Academy is now accepting applications from rising junior and senior high school students. The application deadline is April 15th, 2023. For more information on the Augusta Academy, including how to apply, please visit the Augusta Heritage Center’s website https://augustaartsandculture.org/augusta-academy/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.