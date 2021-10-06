Last Sunday, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz and CJ Gray were in Tipton, Pa., at Delgrosso’s for their Fall Festival. On their way home, they stopped at Ritchey’s Dairy for some of that delicious ice cream.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Carol Bohrer of Keyser. Carol passed away Sept. 26 at Potomac Valley Hospital. Carol was from here, and was the daughter of Ervin and Pearlie Fishel. She has sisters and brothers and other relatives living in the area, and will be missed by family and friends.
Birthday wishes to Jeff Swann on Oct. 17.
On Sat., Sept. 25, Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield, her sister Jeanie Robertson of Fountain and brother Paul Price of Short Gap met at the Price homeplace to close up for the summer. They had a picnic and celebrated Paul’s birthday, who turned 78 on the 28th, and several other family members were present.
Most of the hummingbirds have left for the season, and the stinkbugs are wanting in.
This past Sunday, Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt were in Tyrone, Pa., and spent the day rail fanning in Tyrone.
