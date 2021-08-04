August has arrived and so has the hot weather.
I was recently asked if the brown leaf clumps on the trees (and laying on the ground) are a sign that many trees are dying.
It’s not. It is actually due to the cicadas.
Before the female cicada dies, she pokes many holes in the end of a tree branch and lays her eggs in them, cutting off the water and food supply to that branch. This causes the leaves to turn brown and drop off, but not before her offspring hop off, land on the ground, and start digging, thus beginning the next cycle.
But this is no reason to panic, the tree is just getting a natural pruning.
Your chrysanthemums should be growing well, so keep them watered and fertilized every 2 weeks, especially when they’re blooming. It won’t be long before many places will have mums for sale and if you simply want them for fall decorations, you can wait until you need them in late September.
However, if you want to use them as perennials, buy and plant them in the ground as soon as you see them. If the weather is hot, keep them well watered throughout fall.
Although they are perennial, they need time for their roots to become acclimated to their site and to be sufficiently hardened off to survive the cold winter temperatures. Take my word for it, waiting to plant them until October is a wasted effort.
The naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) are beginning to pop up. They are usually very prolific and make gorgeous bouquets in a tall vase. Give them a drink as they’re beginning their journey upward because in this hot dry weather they need all the help they can get.
When you cut them, make sure to add a little generic (not diet) lemon-lime soda to the water (a quarter of a cup at the very most for a large vase) and they will reward you with very long-lasting blooms. I know there are commercial products that you can buy, but trust me, that soda really works.
Plus, since you only use a small amount and the fizz is of no importance, you can keep that bottle for a long time. You don’t even need to refrigerate it.
We have a lot of old-fashioned orange tiger lilies (Lilium tigrinum), most of which are the result of seeds flying everywhere. Actually, it’s more of a seed drop and roll action, but you get my drift.
Anyhow, we have a lot of them in several locations. I’ve never cut them in the past because they always appeared to have a lot of unopened buds left on the stem. This year, at a time when not much was blooming, I decided to cut a few stems.
Apparently in the past, I wasn’t paying much attention to them out in the garden, because every one of the buds opened. The bouquets all lasted at least a week as new buds opened and filled in the vacancies left by the spent blooms.
Needless to say, they have nearly all been cut and next year we will not wait so long to enjoy them in the house.
And right along with cut flowers you have dirty vases, so don’t forget those generic denture cleaners to easily clean them.
We have many volunteer sunflowers under the bird feeder and they are getting tall. Larry was going to cut them down, but we decided to let them grow larger and to dry the seed heads for winter feeding.
We put them on top of the snow in winter because the wild birdseed has a tendency to disappear in the snow. They can also set on the ground even if we don’t have snow.
If you have a lot of dried sunflower heads, share some with a friend. It may be a nice gesture for you or your children to take a couple to that neighbor who loves watching the birds.
We have a rock garden anchored by a baby’s breath plant (Gypsophila) and it’s filled with perennial geraniums (Geranium), primarily “Johnson’s Blue” along with other low-growing cultivars. They are commonly called cranesbill and the hardy hybrids come in many different shapes, sizes and colors.
As with all varieties within a genus, read the requirements for the particular plant you are buying. We trim ours back after their 1st bloom and they reward us with another round of flowers.
These geraniums like sunny or partly shaded areas and, once established, they will provide you with many years of maintenance-free plants. Our deer have never bothered them, but I hate to say they are deer resistant.
Although there is a great deal of variety in the geranium genus, these are not to be confused with the geraniums (Pelargoniums) we grow in pots.
