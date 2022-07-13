SUNRISE SUMMIT — If Hampshire Countians are itching to see more bond progress than the new construction of the Capon Bridge Elementary gymnasium, the high school is the place to look.
On top of the construction of 3 new schools and the gym for Capon Bridge Elementary School, part of the bond call that passed here 2 years ago allowed some wiggle room for improvements to be made to Hampshire High School.
Much-needed improvements.
At a school board meeting a few weeks ago, then-faculty senate president John Ellifritz emphasized the need for new, secure doors at the high school, doors that lock, and pointed out that the old doors posed a major security issue.
“We all know the seriousness of the issue of security,” Ellifritz said. “We need to stay on top of it.”
Board member Bernie Hott noted at last Tuesday’s meeting that the new doors have been ordered out of the bond funds.
Five double-doors and a single door will be on there way shortly, Hott said, to likely be installed before the new school year starts.
“Hopefully they’ll be installed by Aug. 15,” he said. “That will start the year out right.”
Board president Ed Morgan added that the doors – which cost a total of $51,000 – wouldn’t be paid for out of the schools’ general fund, but rather funds earmarked for improvements to the high school out of the bond proceeds.
Around the county, there are changes underway to move forward with bond progress. The site prep bids for leveling and excavating the properties of both the North and the Central elementary schools have been awarded, so those sites will start seeing construction very soon.
The gym in Capon Bridge has walls now, and construction has been ongoing for months.
And now, even the high school will begin seeing improvements from the bond proceeds within the next 2 months, with the replacement of doors and better security for students on Sunrise Summit.
