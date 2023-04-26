In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Remember your first memories of helping in the kitchen, maybe it was measuring flour or rolling out a piecrust?  Baking and preparing meals with family members can be a special time to cultivate memories with loved ones that can last a lifetime. These special times together with loved ones may even spark a love for cooking and baking that could one day result in a career choice.  

Preparing meals with family members can provide opportunities for loved ones to spend time together and contribute to stronger relationships. It also provides opportunities to share recipes, traditions and stories that can be handed down through generations. Children can learn a lot from this valuable experience and time together.  Baking provides opportunities for younger family members to practice time management skills, follow directions, problem solve, and practice real world math.  This time together can also provide opportunities to talk about where our food comes from. 

