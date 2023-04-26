Remember your first memories of helping in the kitchen, maybe it was measuring flour or rolling out a piecrust? Baking and preparing meals with family members can be a special time to cultivate memories with loved ones that can last a lifetime. These special times together with loved ones may even spark a love for cooking and baking that could one day result in a career choice.
Preparing meals with family members can provide opportunities for loved ones to spend time together and contribute to stronger relationships. It also provides opportunities to share recipes, traditions and stories that can be handed down through generations. Children can learn a lot from this valuable experience and time together. Baking provides opportunities for younger family members to practice time management skills, follow directions, problem solve, and practice real world math. This time together can also provide opportunities to talk about where our food comes from.
Consider the following tips when in the kitchen with younger family members:
Take it one step at a time – Take your time reading and understanding the recipe. Gather all of the needed ingredients before delving into making the recipe. Double checking can help ensure that no ingredients have been forgotten.
Do a safe kitchen checklist – Be sure drawers and cupboard doors are closed unless in use. When checking for doneness open the lid away from faces to prevent steam from burning anyone. Always use dry oven mitts as heat transfers through damp mitts. Be sure that handles of pans are directed toward the center of the stove so that passersby do not catch them and spill them.
Be sure you’re using the right tools – Pour liquid ingredients into clear measuring cups, placing them on the countertop and reading amounts at eye level. Standard dry measurers should be used for the dry ingredients. Measuring spoons can be used for amounts less than ¼ cup (4 Tbsp.).
Keep it clean – Remembering to wash countertops and hands before starting, as well as cleaning up during and after the baking process is an essential sanitary practice. Use separate towels for hands and dishes, and remember to wash pot holders frequently.
Do some prep work – It may be beneficial for adults to add 20 minutes to read over the recipe first before trying it with younger family members. Think about ways to explain, show and guide beginners through steps to ensure that it is a positive experience for everyone involved.
Homemade Bread
- 2 Tbsp. yeast
- 1-1/2 cup warm water
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 6 cups (or more) white flour
- Vegetable/olive oil for pan
Combine the salt and flour in a large bowl.
In a smaller bowl, sprinkle the yeast on top of the warm water and then sprinkle the sugar on top of the yeast. Stir to combine and allow it to dissolve and foam. Mix yeast mixture with the flour mixture and knead until smooth, approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Add extra water or flour as needed. Place in a greased bowl and cover with a clean cloth.
Let the dough rise until double, punch down and let rise again until doubled in size. Cut the dough into equal amounts and shape into loaves; sprinkle with flour. Place the loaves onto lightly greased pan(s). Let rise one more time for half an hour. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven for about one hour or until the inside of the bread is done.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup melted butter
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
- 1 cup cocoa 60% bittersweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup walnuts
Preheat oven to 325. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Melt butter in a saucepan and combine in a mixer with sugars until light. Add egg plus egg yolk and beat until light and fluffy. Next, add vanilla.
Add the chocolate chips and nuts at this point. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt into the dry ingredients in the mixer with the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Drop by heaping teaspoonful onto parchment paper lined cookie sheet and bake at 325 for 15 to 17 minutes until just golden brown on edge.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Easy Peach Cobbler
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- 1-1/2 cups sugar (divided)
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 4 cups peaches
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg or cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 375. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and 3/4 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add the milk and mix only until the dry ingredients are wet.
Melt the butter and pour into a 9 x 13 inch baking dish or pan. Add the flour mixture on top of the butter. Do not stir. In a saucepan, heat the peaches, 3/4 cup sugar and lemon juice until the sugar is dissolved and the peaches are coated. Pour evenly over the flour mixture. Do not stir. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon. Bake for 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve warm.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Apple Bread
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups peeled, chopped apples
- 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350. Line two greased 8x4-inch loaf pans with parchment and grease parchment. Whisk together first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, oil and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture, stirring just until moistened (batter will be thick). Fold in apples and walnuts. Divide the batter into the two pans. Bake about 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pans for about 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Yield: 2 loaves.
To freeze: Securely wrap the loaves in plastic and foil, then freeze. Before using, thaw at room temperature.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Banana Nut Bread
- 1/3 cup butter
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 2 Tbsp. dark corn syrup
- 3 ripe bananas, well mashed
- 1-3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Grease and flour inside of slow-cooker. In a large bowl, beat the butter at medium speed with electric mixer until fluffy. Slowly add eggs, sugar, corn syrup and bananas; beat until smooth.
Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda in a small bowl. Slowly beat this mixture into the banana mixture, then add walnuts and mix thoroughly. Pour batter into slow-cooker.
Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 to 3 hours. Let cool before turning bread out onto serving platter.
Yield: 1 loaf. Note: This bread freezes well for later use. It can also be doubled for a 5, 6 or 7 quart slow-cooker.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Oatmeal and Apple Muffins
- 1 cup quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup apple, diced, not peeled (about 1 small apple)
- Optional topping (1 Tbsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon)
Preheat oven to 400. Mix oatmeal and buttermilk in a large bowl and allow to stand for 15 minutes.
Add beaten egg, brown sugar and oil to the oatmeal mixture. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, soda, salt and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix just until combined (over mixing may result in lower-quality muffins with peaked tops and tunnels).
Finally, gently stir in the apples. Spray muffin tins with nonstick spray (or use oil to grease them). Fill the muffin cups about two-thirds full of batter. Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until lightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Whole Wheat Pizza Dough
- 1 cup all-purpose flour (plus additional flour as needed)
- 1-1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1-1/4 cup warm water (105 F to 115 F)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 (2-1/4 tsp.) packets active dry yeast
- 1 tsp. sugar
Use a mixer with a dough hook or mix by hand in a large mixing bowl. Combine all dry ingredients except sugar and yeast. Make a “well” in the center of the dry ingredients.
Combine warm water, yeast, sugar and olive oil. Slowly add liquid to dry ingredient “well” and mix until all flour is incorporated, adding more flour to make a ball. Knead on a floured work surface for about 10 minutes or until dough is smooth and elastic.
Shape into ball, place into lightly greased bowl and turn once to grease entire surface. Cover bowl with clean towel, place in a warm, draft-free location and let rise until double. Preheat oven to 425. Punch down dough, form into a small circle and place on floured work surface.
Let rest for 5 minutes and then press out dough until it is slightly larger than pan size (use a rolling pin if you like). Fold dough in half and half again.
Place “wedge” onto greased 16-inch pizza pan that’s been “dusted” with corn meal. Unfold dough and crimp edges to form a crust. You also can divide dough in half to make a thin-crust pizza; use a rolling pin to press into two 10-inch by 15-inch pans. Top with favorite sauce and toppings and bake in 425 oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
Yield: 1 16-inch pizza with thick crust or 2 10-inch by 15-inch thin-crust pizzas.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
