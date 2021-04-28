Photographs have a way of bringing the past back to life, helping us to recall images and memories that have long passed. In addition to the beautiful spring flowers of our area, pictures of Capon Bridge are again filled with people enjoying their lives together. Many events have resumed or are scheduled in the upcoming months. The picture for the future promises to be a bright one.
News From The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge: contact them at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. New café hours are Mon.-Wed.: CLOSED; Thurs. & Fri.: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The River House is hosting a STEAM after school program for middle and high schoolers called, “The Science of Sound.” The program runs from late April to early May and pre-registration is required.
Sat. May 1 and May 8, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a weekly activity of free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.
Sat. May 1, Jim and Betsy Concert on the Riverside Stage, 5-7 p.m. Join Jim Townsend and Betsy Podsiadlo as they present musical selections from their latest album, “Crossing the River Bravely.” These highly trained classical musicians promise to deliver a performance you will remember long after the concert.
Sat. May 8, Nature Journal Workshop with Joy Bridy, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participation is free, but registration is required. This is an outdoor event so wear comfortable walking shoes. All ages welcome.
Sat. May 8, Rain date for One Street Over (Originally scheduled for May 24. Check their FB page or website to confirm.)
Looking Ahead: May 14, Trivia Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 15, Paper-making Workshop, 2-4 p.m.; May 16, Mountain Echoes–Spoken Word, 2-4 p.m. April 30 is the last day to sign up for this event.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge: contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The library is now open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Six patrons are currently allowed in the library at one time.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are available at the library. As a reminder, WV State taxes are now due on May 17.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
The library needs paper towels. Other needed items include Clorox wipes, hand soap, cleaning supplies, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper.
Sat. May 8 — The Friends of the Library have donated a homemade quilt for the Mother’s Day raffle and celebration. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. or whenever everything is sold. Tickets for the raffle are $5 and drawing will be held at noon. In addition, there will be a silent auction including photographs by Ed Maurer. The CB Museum will also be open that day and admission is free.
New Books: “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz; “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub; “Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia; “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam; “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline; “Blink Of An Eye” by Iris and Roy Johansen; “When The Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain; “Broken (in the best possible way)” by Jenny Lawson; and “Three Missing Days” by Colleen Coble. Check out the new book shelves for additional acquisitions.
The library is selling Volumes 1-5 of “Winchester Tales” by Mike Robinson.
Looking ahead: The library will be starting up a children’s garden. This will be an interactive event including the planting and maintenance of flowers and vegetables. Details will be posted on FB in the near future.
Sat. May 15 – Recycling Meeting, 11 a.m. under the pavilion.
Tues. May 18 – Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30 p.m. under the pavilion. Everyone is invited to attend and become a member of the club. Stop by and pick up an application.
Wed. May 19 – Book Club, 2 p.m. under the pavilion. Selection for this month is, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Community events:
April 23-May 5, Yard and Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Helping Hearts Ministry, 597 Eastview Drive, Augusta.
Wed. April 28 and May 5, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Saturday, May 1, Cow Patty Bingo, Hampshire High School. Due to COVID restrictions, this event will be livestreamed only. Winner will receive $250 or 20 percent of sales. Deeds to squares may be purchased by calling Coach Rule, 304-543-1941. Visit their Facebook page for additional information.
Monday, May 3 and May 10, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Tuesday, May 4, Girl Scouts Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Saturday, May 8, 3rd Annual Freedom House Ride. Hosted by American Legion Post 137, Capon Bridge. The registration takes place from 9-10:45 a.m.; $20 for motorcycles and vehicles. Proceeds benefit The Freedom House of West Virginia. Lunch included as well as stops in Wardensville, Petersburg, Moorefield and Romney.
Tues. May 11, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building, 259 Whitacre Lane, Capon Bridge.
Covid-19 appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media, or social media for additional instructions.
Celebrations for the month of May:
Saturday, May 1, May Day. Originally created to celebrate the spring season in the Northern hemisphere. To celebrate this day, you might make a flower crown or plant some spring flowers. In Europe, it is a popular tradition to dance around a Maypole.
Tuesday, May 4, Bird Day. On this day, if you own a bird, you might reward your pet with a special treat. This time of the year, we look forward to hummingbirds that arrive in May after flying thousands of miles. Time to clean out those feeders or replace them if necessary.
Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is celebrated to honor the contributions of motherhood in the family. To celebrate, you might reward your Mom with a special floral arrangement or brunch with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.