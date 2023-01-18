bit

Buck Rinker offers up some of his remaining merchandise Tuesday at South Branch Gun and Pawn.

100 years ago – 1923

Abuse to flag. What does it mean for a soldier who is taking down the American flat at retreat, if he lets it touch the ground? It means a court-martial and a sentence to the guardhouse. What would happen if he forgot to take it down and it rains on it during the night? Undoubtedly this would mean a sentence to a Federal prison. I know of a school teacher of Hampshire County, who is teaching in a rural school, who has abused the flag in this last named way; left the flag up all night and during the night it rained. I say, “Shame, to the man who would treat the American flag in this way.”

