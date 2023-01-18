Abuse to flag. What does it mean for a soldier who is taking down the American flat at retreat, if he lets it touch the ground? It means a court-martial and a sentence to the guardhouse. What would happen if he forgot to take it down and it rains on it during the night? Undoubtedly this would mean a sentence to a Federal prison. I know of a school teacher of Hampshire County, who is teaching in a rural school, who has abused the flag in this last named way; left the flag up all night and during the night it rained. I say, “Shame, to the man who would treat the American flag in this way.”
No cleats on tractors. Use on public highways of tractors with cleats on their wheels will subject the users to arrest and to suits for damages, attorney general England ruled.
Enforcing dry law. The state police were vigorous in prosecuting prohibition law violators. In all 1,169 violators of various classes in the dry law were arrested and 501 still destroyed.
50 years ago – 1973
U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Willard H. Iman, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Iman of Springfield, has arrived for duty at K.I. Sawyer AFB, Mich.
William J. Oates, our newly elected senator, will address the first quarterly open meeting of 1973 of the Hampshire County Taxpayers Association to be held in the courthouse on Wed., Jan. 17.
George Shank left Saturday for his home in British Columbia, Canada, after visiting his mother, Mrs. Lucy Shank.
40 years ago – 1983
James L. Dean of Romney has been named the new police chief to replace Luther L. Hutter who retired Jan. 1.
Dale A. Rawlings was presented with a membership to the JCI Senate by the Greater Romney Jaycees at the state quarterly meeting in Parkersburg.
Deborah D. Alderman has been appointed postmaster of
Delray.
Members of the 1983 Hampshire High Volleyball team were announced recently. They are Angie Roach, Jenny Gillaspie, Kim Robinson, Cynthia Willis, Carla Yantz, Katie Butler, Sherry Blankenship, Pam Emmart, Tammy Hott, Bridget Day, Brenda Poland, Karla Haines, Sandy Southerly, Ruth Montgomery and Lil Puhalla.
30 years ago – 1993
Students at Romney Elementary School were captivated last Wednesday with experiments created by television science host Mr. Wizard. The educational science assembly was written by Don Herbert, better known as Nickelodeon’s Mr. Wizard, and performed by Rod Greene.
Four Hampshire County students were among those achieving the president’s list at Potomac State College. Named were Tina Billmeyer of Rio, Carol Kagarice, Deborah Lamb and Jennings Pyles Jr., all of Romney.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene W. Tutwiler spent last Friday in Morgantown visiting Mr. Tutwiler’s aunt, Mrs. Freda Vandervort. On Jan. 21, Mrs. Vandervort will be 94.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — Former Hampshire High Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Donna M. Haines was indicted by a local grand jury last Tuesday, Jan. 7, for allegedly altering her daughter’s grades on the West Virginia Education Information System.
ROMNEY — State tax officials are expected to mail out around 5,500 notices to Hampshire County property owners indicating a 10 percent or greater increase in the assessed value of their property.
Those 5,500 notices, in number, represent a sharp contrast from the year that over 11,000 notices were mailed out for the county, said Hampshire County Assessor Frank Whitacre during an interview last week.
10 years ago – 2013
Buyers worried about a crackdown on firearms are clearing the shelves of Hampshire County gun shops. “I’ve got no guns left to sell and I could sell another 100 guns if I had them,” said Buck Rinker, owner of South Branch Guns and Pawn west of Romney. “In the past three weeks I’ve sold more guns and ammunition than I ever did in the whole 41 years I’ve been in business.”
Ammunition is just as scarce, Rinker said. “I’m out of ammunition, all the small stuff,” he said. “It’s back-ordered, but nobody has any — and I’m not ordering from the distributor; I’m ordering from the manufacturers.”
ROMNEY — During a Jan. 9 meeting in Charleston, the West Virginia State Board of Education gave its authority for West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind superintendent Lynn Boyer to begin negotiations on purchasing a property to emphasize independent living.
The WVSDB has proposed a model program that would emphasize independent living skills for young adults with hearing and vision problems that have graduated high school.
