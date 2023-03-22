Seasons come and seasons go.
I can’t help but think about this as yet another high school basketball season has concluded in our household. As I was pondering all this, a Facebook post that I made from three years ago came to mind. Here is a brief snippet of that post.
“In due season. As I look out my back porch I see awesome principles of God’s creation. I see multiple trees that have the appearance of the same age. They all have been exposed to the exact same precipitation and environment but as of today, some have blooming leaves all over while others still are bare.”
After this, I went on to talk about how this can be related to people. How some can be exposed to the exact same environment but come out different. We can relate this phenomenon in communities, but it even can be relatable within the same home. I can’t explain why exactly it happens but it does.
A perfect example is Cain and Abel. Cain was the firstborn to Adam and Even according to the Scriptures; Abel of course was the second.
How do you explain the narrative that we are given? I am sure there are other examples of the extreme things that happen with people and environments that you can relate to, maybe even within your own family.
Everyone has their own destiny/plan ahead of them. I wonder sometimes about the people along the way that help shape those thought processes that lead to decisions that shape our destinies.
Back to a somewhat lighter side with seasons and thinking. I grew up in a broken home. Don’t get me wrong; there was much love, but in the end it was broken.
As I look back upon this broken environment and the sometimes-chaotic seasons, one thing that stayed constant for me was sport.
In the midst of my divorced childhood, a constant that I could find was team and the hard work that was done in the seasons to try and be a successful team. I have had so many coaches over the years but one thing about a team sport, you are always taught that the team is more important than the individual.
There may be individual success within these team games, but the ultimate success is when your team wins. This is one concept within the games we play that can lead to a successful pattern of thinking.
This life is about more than just you; it is about others around you who are part of your team. I believe this way of thinking is relatable for all group activities that take a multitude to produce the end product.
A famous quote by Margaret Mead says this, “Children must be taught how to think and not what to think.” This quote is used among many educators but I do find some flaws.
There is a “how to” and there is a “what to” when it comes to thinking. Maybe this is the hidden mystery teaching that can lead to success at any level or during any season of life.
The how is the process and the what is Team, or in another context love for something/someone greater than yourself.
Lord, Teach me how to think; Lord Teach me what to think. So that whatever I am exposed to, I can be a servant who does things well.
Paul taught his students this famous philosophy many years ago: “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching.” (2 Timothy 4:2 NKJV)
According to Paul, there is an “In” and “Out” of season. We must be ready whatever the time we have with others to convince, rebuke, exhort and teach. Thank you to all those “Coaches” who have been this for me in sport and out.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
