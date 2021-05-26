Kitty was busy this week preparing for her eldest child’s graduation, so here’s a reminder of her thoughts on the end of school 4 years ago.
Our kids’ teachers recently told them what they’d been waiting to hear since August. “Have a great summer!” Summer break is here! For the next 2 1/2 months, we won’t scramble to complete last minute projects, argue for 15 minutes over 5 minutes of homework, or rush out the door for the bus without both shoes on. Yes, for the next 2 1/2 months, our Savages are taking a much anticipated and well-earned break.
I often wonder, if nowadays, we forget to let kids be kids. Starting as early as 3, we fill their days with school. Then, we schedule their evenings with activities or practices, weekend sports, and music or dance lessons. Even play dates are orchestrated with crafts or trips to someplace special. When did just hanging out at home and playing with the stuff you already have become not special?
I spent my summers building forts, going on scavenger hunts, and playing in the creek. I’m quite certain that many times, my mother had no idea where I’d wandered off to. When I was a kid, expressing boredom in the summer meant my mom would offer me a laundry list of chores. She rarely dropped everything she was doing to take me to the pool or to pick up a friend who lived 20 minutes away or sign me up for multiple weeklong camps (unless it was Bible school). Every summer, I was expected to find my own fun, use my imagination, and not be underfoot while she was canning. In other words, I was simply expected to be a kid.
I still vividly recall one summer when my 5th grade teacher sent home a cursive handwriting book that was due the first day of 6th grade. I attended a small 3-roomed elementary school. Our 5th and 6th grade teacher was a monster of a man who held his students to high expectations. My penmanship fell short. So, when school let out, I came home madder than a wet hen with that handwriting book. I despised it, but faithfully, I did it. Thirty years later I can still see it in my mind, and yet, my handwriting still leaves a lot to be desired.
Much later in life, I became an occupational therapist. My first job was in a public school. I told my parents one of my responsibilities included helping kids develop motor skills for penmanship. They laughed. “You’re kidding.” I wasn’t, but I see the irony.
What I know now as a professional and what I tell many parents is that one of the best things for penmanship is putting the pencil down. I wish someone would’ve told my teacher that. Motor and social skills develop best through play. In other words, we need to let kids be kids.
A theme song from one of our Savages’ favorite shows points out, “there’s a whole lot of stuff to do before school starts this fall.” We just need to ensure our kids have time to do it.
