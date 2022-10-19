Halloween ‘country-style’
The 2nd annual FFA Halloween country-style will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. Pumpkins donated by Spring Valley Market; games like sack races, egg race, scary spider, bowling and more. Mums, wooden items, drinks and snacks for sale.
Town of Romney trick-or-treating
Official hours for the Town of Romney’s trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 – Halloween night.
Town of Capon Bridge trick-or-treating
Official hours for the Town of Capon Bridge’s trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 – Halloween night, the same as the Town of Romney.
Shaffer Funeral Home trunk-or-treat
Join Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney for their 2nd annual trunk or treat in Romney, held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will have a DJ under the pavilion, over 40 participants, food vendors and so much more.
American Legion Post 317 trunk-or-treat
Post 137 in Capon Bridge will hold their trunk-or-treat in the back parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Kids should come in costume, and should expect lots of candy and Halloween treats at this community event.
Covenant Baptist Church trunk-or-treat
Starting at 6, Monday, Oct. 31at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney, come out for tricks, treats and the fun maze, which will return this year, rain or shine.
New Leaf Greenhouse trunk-or-treat
New Leaf Greenhouse, located at 34050 Northwestern Pike in Burlington, will hold their safe, family-friendly trunk-or-treat at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
South Branch Inn trunk-or-treat
The trunk-or-treat at South Branch Inn returns to Sunrise Summit on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free to the public, and folks can come participate by decorating a car or truck and passing out candy and goodies. For more information, contact Shellmarie Skinner at 304-839-4267.
Capon Bridge Library Halloween parade
Capon Bridge’s annual Halloween parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, leaving The River House at 10 a.m.
The children will march to the Capon Bridge Public Library for a Halloween story and treats, then back to The River House for crafts.
Levels VFD trunk-or-treat
Levels Volunteer Fire Department’s trunk-or-treat and touch-a-truck event will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Members of the community are welcome to come and set up as well.
Slanesville Ruritan trunk-or-treat
“Trunkloads of fun” at the Slanesville Ruritan Club – 6458 Bloomery Pike, Augusta – from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Ebenezer UMC drive-through
Harvest treats will be handed out at Ebenezer UMC on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Same as last year, this is a drive-through event. Pleas enter the parking lot on the east end and proceed through to get your goodies, then exit on the west end.
Capon Bridge UMC Charge trunk-or-treat
UM Capon Bridge is holding a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Capon Bridge church parking lot. Free admission; all are welcome.
McDaniel Farms trick or treat
Saturday, October 29 at 5 p.m. at 2149 Ford Hill Rd. Event sponsored by MR Heating and Cooling LLC.
If you have a Halloween event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
