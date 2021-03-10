Imagine you’re at a party. Remember going to parties?
There’s a super-weird, creepy guy who won’t stop following you and your friends around. No matter how many times you tell him to leave you alone, he seems to just BE there every time you turn around.
Who even invited him?
Yeah, that’s how I feel about COVID-19. It’s lingering.
With this lingering virus, I get that there’s lots of news that isn’t the best. I repeat that constantly when I talk to folks for work:
“I really want to write about XYZ, because there’s just so much bad news out there.”
And it’s true. With the pandemic, being “positive” has a whole new meaning.
But today I want to talk about some good news, because it’s easy to keep focusing on the bad. The nasty. The nitpicky.
Take the recent Covid cases in the schools this past week. Here are some examples of unconstructive responses that have come about because of this:
“I knew something like this would happen.”
“See? That’s what we get for sending them back.”
“We never should have sent them back.”
Look at it this way: yes, there were a couple positive cases. But, with all the protocols that the schools are following, there is a plan in place to move forward safely. The staff is O-N-I-T.
(That’s “on it,” in case spelling isn’t your strong suit. Or, if you like, you can use the phrase “They’re on it, doggone it,” which has been used just as frequently in the Grosskopf household.)
And, with most teachers in the process of getting vaccinated, the risk on their end is lower. Isn’t that good news?
And speaking of vaccinations, we’re moving right along with that. Churches are opening up, like St. Stephen’s in Romney. Sure, it’s a small church with a smaller congregation, and of course safety guidelines are in place, but doesn’t that relate directly to the idea of “good news”?
(Or, as it were, “THE Good News”?)
Let’s think about our calendars for a second. It feels like it has been about 850 bajillion years since I’ve had an actual event on my schedule, and now I have a few possibilities. There’s even a possibility for the fair to come back. I haven’t been to the Hampshire County Fair yet, and I’ve been living here for a year and a half. Crazy, right?
There are some Ben Townsend concerts at the Bottling Works on the horizon, and while the 1st one (this Saturday) is virtual, there’s hope for live music in the upcoming months.
See? Things are beginning to happen! Isn’t that good news?
Athletic events count as “things,” too. Sports make people happy. Online tickets for the girls and boys basketball games at HHS selling out in 2 and 3 minutes shows you just how ready people are to be happy and to support the high school. Isn’t that good news?
We all know that illnesses, accidents and the loss of loved ones happen. It’s a blow to the entire community when one of our own is suffering.
The little bit of light shining through the cloudiness: people like Josh Arnold and Sarah Ladd, who I spoke to this week about her “Piggest Raffle Ever,” providing support to her peers who are going through a tough time. Isn’t that good news?
(And, I saw on Facebook that Robbie Coleman, who Arnold hosted a weeklong fundraiser for at Lost Mountain BBQ Company a couple weeks ago, is back at work. If THAT isn’t good news, I don’t know what is.)
It’s so easy to latch onto the bad news. Headline-skimming, misleading Facebook posts and the rumor mill don’t help. It seems that we’re pretty good at making bad news worse.
It’s a tough time to be positive (in any sense of the word), but it’s worth it to focus on the good news, wherever it comes from. There’s always good news, we just need to be able to find it.
