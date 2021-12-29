Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Menus are subject to change
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Chef salad, fruit, roll
Thursday, Dec. 30 — Pizza, corn, cottage cheese, fruit, dessert
Friday, Dec. 31 — Closed for New Year’s
Monday, Jan. 3 — Chicken tenders, tater tots, corn, coleslaw, biscuit
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Chili, peanut butter on whole wheat bread, side salad, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, Jan. 5 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, oven-fried potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, kale, fruit, dessert
Friday, Jan. 7 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, dessert
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Chef salad, fruit, roll
Thursday, Dec. 30 — Pizza, corn, cottage cheese, fruit, dessert
Monday, Jan. 3 — Chicken tenders, tater tots, corn, coleslaw, biscuit
Wednesday, Jan. 5 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, oven-fried potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, kale, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 30 — Vegetable soup, hamburger, lettuce and tomato, fruit, dessert
Friday, Dec. 31 — Closed for New Year’s
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Chili, peanut butter on whole wheat bread, side salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, kale, fruit, dessert
Friday, Jan. 7 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Dec. 31 — Closed for New Year’s
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Chili, peanut butter on whole wheat bread, side salad, fruit, dessert
Friday, Jan. 7 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, dessert
* * *
The senior farmers market nutrition program vouchers have all been distributed for this year.
* * *
A fall bus tour to Vermont is on the schedule for 2022. The 6-day, 5-night bus trip runs from Sept. 19-24. For more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
