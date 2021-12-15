As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.
A blood drive is scheduled at Covenant Baptist Church, on U.S. 50 at Mountain Top, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Donors can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800- 733-2767. There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson-and-Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give between this Friday, Dec. 17, and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood donations can be made at the Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive from 1 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday (Dec. 21) or Dec. 28, or from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 30.
