We have been receiving so much needed rain. Maybe this will make the colors more vibrant when the leaves change colors. Before the rain, everyone was cleaning up their garden and canning up the last of the vegetables. They were also wrapping up the yard work and putting away the lawn chairs and ornaments for another year.
Summer chores and days are fading away into fall, which beings at the end of next week. We can look forward to raking leaves.
