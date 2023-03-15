My neighbor Donald Wolford had his gallbladder surgery last week and is now recovering at home. We wish a speedy return to health for him. He recently celebrated another birthday, possibly his 83rd year.
March is definitely a month of transition. It is not quite the end of winter, but it shows the promise of spring. Today we are experiencing snow showers, and the birds are flocking to the feeders. I did see a fat robin earlier before the snow.
I was also enjoying the blooms of my Lenten rose as it nestled in a protected spot near the house. Surely you have noticed a few subtle signs of the coming of spring.
Spring activities are in the works. Shiloh United Methodist Church is holding a yard and bake sale on April 29 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will also be serving country ham sandwiches and bowls of hot soup. If you would like to be a part of this event, set-up reservations are available. Just call Yvonne Hopper at 304-856-3009 and make plans to reserve a table.
Mid-week Lenten services are being held at Capon Bridge United Methodist Church every Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Holy Week. Come and soak up the reflection of God’s mercy and peace.
March also means St. Patrick’s Day, shamrocks, corned beef, cabbage and leprechauns. St Patrick was born in Britain during the late fourth century. He was kidnapped at the age of 16 years and taken to Ireland to be a slave. He managed to escape and return home.
Later he went back to Ireland, converting the people to Christianity. By the time of his death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches and schools.
Legends abound about him driving the snakes out of Ireland and using the shamrock to explain the Trinity. During one of his fasts, he was attacked by snakes and chased them all to the ocean and extinction. Scientists have a different explanation for the lack of snakes in Ireland.
Our needlework group has been joined by Ruth Steelman. She lives in the county near Capon Bridge, and we welcome her and invite others to participate. Meetings are Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Our book club meets at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; March 15 is the day this month. The group is now reading a book titled “The Disappeared” by C. J. Box.
I am enjoying learning about Joe Pickett, a game warden. I am anxious to hear from other readers about the storyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.