Brenda Hiett

My neighbor Donald Wolford had his gallbladder surgery last week and is now recovering at home. We wish a speedy return to health for him. He recently celebrated another birthday, possibly his 83rd year.

March is definitely a month of transition. It is not quite the end of winter, but it shows the promise of spring. Today we are experiencing snow showers, and the birds are flocking to the feeders. I did see a fat robin earlier before the snow. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.