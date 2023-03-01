MORGANTOWN – A West Virginia University researcher and students will study how to improve diet and diet-related chronic conditions using telehealth in West Virginia, where rates of obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes are among the highest in nation. 

The four-year study, led by Melissa Ventura Marra, associate professor of human nutrition and foods  in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, is funded by a $969,631 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. 

