KEYSER — The 1st virtual Mineral County STEM Festival is being planned for March 13.
Presenters will share hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.
“The format is different, but the excitement and energy about science will be the same,” said Andrea Schafer, assistant education professor at Potomac State College and co-coordinator of the STEM Festival. “Topics will cover astronomy, chemistry, dinosaurs, engineering, natural and environmental sciences and wildlife.”
WVU Extension Agent Margaret Miltenberger said festival organizers will miss seeing students this year on the Potomac State College campus, but still wanted to offer engaging STEM experiences.
Participation in this event is easy through Zoom. Sign up at mineralstem.com/register. Once registered, families will receive the Zoom link, session times, topic descriptions and a materials list. Most sessions will involve hands-on activities with simple, easily available materials.
The Community Trust Foundation provided seed funding for this year’s virtual festival.
For more information on the STEM Festival, call the Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.
