aspiring nurses

MORGANTOWN – The WVU Medicine Center for Nursing Excellence will launch a new initiative – the Aspiring Nurse Program – with two community colleges in the South Charleston and Parkersburg areas this fall.  

While in most cases tuition support already exists for these students in terms of student loans, grants, and scholarships, the Aspiring Nurse Program will provide each student with up to $25,000 to support their real needs: day-to-day life expenses.

