So whatever happened to the idea that it is the job of elected officials to represent their constituents and to uphold the Constitution of this United States?
Yet it is apparently considered a strategic move for our current government to plead the case for a woman to have control over her own body and to have the right to end the life of an unborn child, even up to the day of a child’s birth. In strong opposition to that school of thought, anti-abortionists are fighting for the right to protect the life of an unborn fetus from the very 1st sound of a heartbeat.
I know that those who believe in a woman’s right to choose feel violated by the Right to Life Movement. However, no one is denying those women the right to engage in a physical relationship with a person of the opposite sex. They are simply asking that they adhere to the practice of safe sex. They are encouraged to take necessary precautions against getting pregnant when participating in sexual activity with a male partner. That doesn’t seem unfair to me.
Likewise, it is pretty apparent that our current administration is seeking to ban the right of private citizens to own certain high-powered assault weapons while gun-activists, backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) is fighting to protect everyone’s right to keep and maintain the 2nd Amendment and that their right to own and bear arms not be infringed upon. Joe and Kamala have made it clear that they would like to gather up all weapons owned by private citizens and private citizens for the most part say they have no intentions of giving up their assault weapons or any other type of shotgun, rifle or handgun.
Now with the Freedom of Religion under siege, Christians are wondering what the future holds as far as being able to hold services of public worship and the right to pray publicly as well as being able to declare their belief in a One God/Triune doctrine. While some say there is no organized movement against Christianity, Christians are seeing it happen through the means of political movements that push Christian beliefs down while celebrating movements that go against what we believe go against Biblical teachings.
It is also apparent that Hollywood is pushing an anti-Christian agenda in nearly every form of media. Talk shows and sitcoms are constantly poking fun at Christianity with many making off-the-cuff, tongue-in-cheek slanderous statements about Jesus, who is the very Son of God whom we believe gave His life to redeem all mankind from sin. On the other hand, no such slanderous statements would be accepted if made against Islam, the Koran or Allah.
Whatever happened to the America that my generation knew and grew up in? It was a period when, even if a person didn’t accept the Christian faith, he or she at least respected a person’s right to worship freely and their right to believe in a One, True God?
Whatever happened to a person’s right to openly own weapons and use them to hunt game for food? Now, there’s a consistent back door push against gun owners including making ammunition difficult to get and making it so expensive that many can’t afford to buy it even if it is available.
So whatever happened to the time when the majority of folks believed that taking an innocent life, even before it was born was considered murder? The argument began that a fetus wasn’t considered a life until so many months into the pregnancy. Then the oust fought for a partial birth abortion and now they are pushing for the right up until the day right before delivery if not the day of. How did we get to the place where it became justifiable to kill an innocent baby and it not be considered murder?
A quick summarization; it’s considered okay to murder a child in the most horrendous way imaginable, it’s acceptable for the left wing to want to ban weapons so the average citizen can’t own a weapon with which to defend him-, or herself making it so that only criminals will be able to get guns and it’s acceptable to slander, mock and defy the name of the One True God who is the basis of all life and the basis of all Christian belief but one had better not speak against Allah or Muslims in any way?
We must remember that it is so wrong what is happening because though God is patient, He is not a God to be mocked. Above all, remember, it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God. (Heb. 10:31)
