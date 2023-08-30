BERKELEY SPRINGS – The 76th Eastern District Meeting of the West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution was held Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Cacapon Lodge, Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs, hosted by Ye Town of Bath Chapter.
Seven members of the South Branch Valley Chapter attended.
State Regent Jane Larke gave an update on her theme, “West Virginia Blooms Through Friendship and Service,” citing the ongoing digitization of the WVDAR history by Marshall University, promotion of technological advances by updating the WVDAR webpage and the future creation/updates of every WV chapter’s webpage to encourage further participation in the DAR, and to impact early childhood literacy in West Virginia by promoting reading.
Melissa Schod of Schod Family Apothecary presented a display of the styles of early 18th Century garments, many of which she made herself. She has been a living historian for over 30 years and is very knowledgeable on the subject, describing the early manufacturing of fabric in the United States and the limited availability of clothing.
Several chapters of the Eastern District were recognized during the awards ceremony. South Branch Valley Chapter member Bonnie Myers was awarded for Outstanding Service, Volunteer Genealogists Committee and Outstanding Support, Lineage Research Committee.
Judy Mathias was awarded Outstanding Service for Volunteer, Patriot Records Project Committee.
Other awards received by the chapter included: Most School Videos Watched by Members (states with 1-49 chapters) and Blue Ribbon for the Chapter Achievement Award (chapters with 51-100 members).
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer service organization dedicated to the preservation of history, promotion of patriotism and the education of our children. Any woman, eighteen years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
DAR volunteers are available and willing to assist with guidance in genealogy research for women interested in becoming a member. For more information, visit the DAR website at www.dar.org, email inquiries to membership@dar.org, or contact Bonnie Myers, Chapter Registrar at khs7377@aol.com.
