0830 DAR meeting

(Left to right) Bonnie Myers, Judy Mathias, Susan Garrett, Judy Bowyer, Irene Mongold, Charlotte Jenkins, and JoeAnn Eye.

BERKELEY SPRINGS – The 76th Eastern District Meeting of the West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution was held Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Cacapon Lodge, Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs, hosted by Ye Town of Bath Chapter. 

Seven members of the South Branch Valley Chapter attended.

