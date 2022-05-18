Mock collision a warning for HHS students, a drill for first responders
SUNRISE SUMMIT — A head-on collision between 2 cars full of teenagers at Hampshire High School last Friday — a simulated mass casualty incident — was meant to give students a wake-up call, as well as to have the county’s first responders practice working together.
A simulated drunk driving accident was an appropriate choice, 1 day before the senior prom. Four fire companies, 3 rescue squads, the county ambulance service and a few law enforcement officers participated.
Years ago, mass casualty incident drills for first responders were done annually at the high school, though not recently. The county’s last MCI drill took place on the grounds of the old hospital in July of 2019.
At 9 a.m. Friday morning, Hampshire High EMS Instructor Tina Lee put the finishing touches on the simulated head-on collision first responders would deal with on the front lawn of the high school. She explained the 2 wrecked cars were intended to represent a “prom car” and a “party car.”
Four HHS EMT students and 3 additional volunteers who would act as accident victims emerged from the high school to take their places. Make-up had been applied to represent their injuries.
As she described the planned drill, Lee pointed out it was not the only way the high school was promoting safety on prom night.
The students were also encouraged to take a “Prom Promise” pledge inspired by a program begun by Nationwide Insurance in the early 1990s, in an attempt to cut down on the number of teens dying in drunk driving accidents.
Nationwide’s Prom Promise read: “I commit to an alcohol- and drug-free prom night because I care about my fellow students, my community and myself.”
Lee said the insurance company no longer offers the program, but HHS students were encouraged to take a similar pledge. They were given “prom promise” bracelets to wear as a reminder on prom night.
The first responders’ drill began at 9:25 a.m., when the 911 Center alerted them to head for the high school. The participating ambulances and fire engines had been waiting in front of the South Branch Inn, almost across the street, and did not take long to get there.
Normally, the Trooper 5 medevac helicopter would have participated, and a patient loaded aboard, but the helicopter was grounded due to the rain.
Students pointed and let out audible gasps when a hearse from the Shaffer Funeral Home pulled in after the other vehicles. One of the accident victims would be covered with a sheet and carried off to the hearse during the exercise.
Romney Fire Chief G. T. Parsons had planned the drill, and when he arrived, he quickly took charge of the scene.
Participants included firefighters from the Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and Springfield Valley companies. A firefighter from the North River company was present as an observer, though not suited up to participate.
As they carried out their assignments, firefighters cooperated on tasks that included stabilizing the cars and freeing the victims. Not all those participating were men; women also volunteer in the local fire companies.
Members of different companies could be identified by their turnout gear – khaki with lime yellow for Augusta; black with lime yellow for both Romney and Springfield Valley, with Springfield Valley adding khaki side panels; and black with red for Slanesville.
EMS personnel participated from the Augusta, Romney and Springfield rescue squads and the Hampshire County ambulance service. Both fire and EMS personnel receive mass casualty incident training and are expected to participate in practice drills.
Law enforcement joined them. Officers were on the scene Friday to investigate the “accident,” including administering a breathalyzer test to senior Cody Vandevander, who played the role of a drunk driver.
As some firefighters continued to work to remove victims from the cars, others assisted the EMTs tending the victims and helped transport them to waiting ambulances.
Both cars had their tops removed to free the occupants – the “prom car” cut open by Romney firefighters and the “party car” by Augusta. Each company worked with a set of the heavy-duty rescue tools known as the “jaws of life” — hydraulic shears strong enough to rip a car apart.
It did not take long to finish. While firefighters and EMTs grouped around Parsons for an evaluation of the drill, the students filed back into the school.
The timing of this year’s drill was well chosen both for the high school and EMS personnel.
With the senior prom scheduled for Saturday, the high school staff as well as the participating first responders could hope that the drill would encourage students to behave responsibly on prom night.
EMS personnel were happy to have the drill scheduled just as National EMS Week, celebrated on May 15-21 this year, was about to begin. EMS personnel receive continuing education credits for participating in an MCI drill, and their companies receive points toward recertification.
Photos by Ed Maurer and Emma June Grosskopf
